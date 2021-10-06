The National Memo Logo

When Melodrama Drives News Coverage, The Truth Is Obscured

Afghan refugees departing Kabul Airport

This just in: Breaking News!

If you haven't noticed, the news business thrives on melodrama: It's hardly original to observe that cable TV programming in particular runs on Showbiz values.

Florida Republicans Demand Election 'Audit', Despite Trump Win

President Trump speaks at The Villages on October 23, 2020

Photo by Stephen M. Dowell/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla., — Lake County Republicans are the latest GOP group to echo former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud by demanding a statewide forensic audit of Florida, a state Trump won by almost 372,000 votes. In a letter and two resolutions unanimously approved last week and sent to Florida GOP leaders, the Lake County Republican Executive Committee claimed “a majority of citizens doubt that the November 3, 2020, election was conducted openly and fairly” and “doubt the number of legal votes cast for each candidate equals the reported and certified results, in Lake County...

