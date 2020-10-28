Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Trump's Cruelty To Children Must Never Happen Again

Immigrant toddler detained at Mexican border

Screenshot from Lincoln Project video/YouTube

Next to the massive negligent homicide caused by Trump's response to coronavirus, the criminal mistreatment of immigrant children is his administration's worst offense. Caged, terrorized, deprived of medical treatment and adequate sanitation, even food, the innocents who crossed the border fell into a nightmare created by the White House. Some will never awake from that nightmare because they died, but others – at least 545 at last count – have been left effectively orphaned because their parents cannot be found.

That is what the "family separation" perpetrated by Trump and his law enforcement apparatus has meant. It is a gross offense to human rights, American traditions, and the reputation of the United States among the world's nations.

Watch "Cruel" for one minute as People for the American Way and the Lincoln Project remind us why we are all so angry at this government for tormenting children and shaming our country. Then go out and do something about it.


Federal Records Show Trump’s Border Wall Costing Billions Extra

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica

On the same day in May 2019, the Army Corps of Engineers awarded a pair of contracts worth $788 million to replace 83 miles of fence along the southwest border.

The projects were slated to be completed in January 2020, the Corps said then. Four months into this year, however, the government increased the value of the contracts by more than $1 billion, without the benefit of competitive bidding designed to keep costs low to taxpayers.

Keep reading... Show less
