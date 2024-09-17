New Hampshire's MAGA Libertarians Post Death Threat Against Harris
In the Libertarian Party, there has been a great deal of infighting between traditional libertarians and MAGA-influenced alt-right nationalists who have dubbed themselves the party's "blood and soil" faction. That tension was evident during the 2024 Libertarian Party Convention in May, when libertarian traditionalists (who have a lot of common ground with Never Trump conservatives) voiced their displeasure with "blood and soil" members who featured Donald Trump as a speaker.
Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, another Libertarian Party controversy pertaining to the 2024 presidential election has exploded — this time involving a death threat against Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
The New Hampshire Libertarian Party shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, that read, "Anyone who murders Kamala Harris would be an American hero."
An X user flagged the tweet, calling for the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service to conduct an investigation.
This controversy comes at a time when Trump, on his Palm Beach, Florida golf course, survived what appeared to be a second assassination attempt.
The tweet was deleted, but the New Hampshire Libertarian Party did so begrudgingly.
In a September 15 tweet, the New Hampshire Libertarian Party said, "We deleted a tweet because we don’t want to break the terms of this website we agreed to. It's a shame that even on a 'free speech' website that libertarians cannot speak freely. Libertarians are truly the most oppressed minority."
But 2024 Libertarian presidential nominee Chase Oliver, a scathing critic of the MAGA influence that the "blood and soil" faction has brought to his party, is vehemently condemning the death threat against Harris.
On X, Oliver posted, "I 100% condemn the statement from LPNH regarding Kamala Harris. It is abhorrent and should never have been posted. As Libertarians, we condemn the use of force, whether committed by governments, individuals, or other political entities. We are dedicated to the principle of non-aggression and to peaceful solutions to conflict. This is also something we pledge as part of attaining party membership. LPNH's statement should rightfully be condemned by all people."
The New Hampshire Democratic Party is speaking out as well.
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said, "The Libertarian Party of NH encouraging the assassination of Vice President Harris must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Political violence is never acceptable, and their statement was disgusting, dangerous and wrong."
U.S. Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring wouldn't get into specifics but told the Boston Globe's Steve Porter, "The Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire, and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- How RFK Junior's Farcical Campaign Betrays The Kennedy Legacy ›
- Neo-Nazis Idolize Fox News’ Tucker Carlson ›
- Fascism Lite? Trump Regime May Use 'Bureaucratic Bullying' Against Critics ›