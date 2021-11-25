The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

'End Of' Story: Fox News And Other Right-Wing Outlets Fabricate Biden Gaffe

President Joe Biden

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

Right-wing media outlets have tried to manufacture a story falsely claiming that President Joe Biden misread a teleprompter — supposedly reciting an "end of quote" cue that was not meant to be read aloud. In reality, Biden was directly telling his listeners that he was ending a quote. And even after corrections have piled up, some are still trying to depict this moment as some kind of gaffe when it was nothing of the kind.

A quick Google search also shows that Biden has used the "quote … end of quote" construction before. Indeed, he had also used it just the day before, in his remarks on Monday when he nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term.

During remarks Tuesday, Biden briefly quoted Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, who had extolled the cooperation between the government and private sector in resolving supply-chain interruptions.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
fox news fabrications

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Republicans Use Waukesha Parade Tragedy To Push Anti-Semitic Politics

@j0shaxelrod

Sen. Tom Cotton

Conservatives have wasted no time in politicizing the recent Waukesha, Wisconsin, tragedy, in which a driver plowed his car into scores of people participating in a local holiday parade.

The most recent theory promoted by some Republicans is anti-Semitic in nature and suggests billionaire philanthropist George Soros is somehow responsible for what happened.

Keep reading... Show less
waukesha parade attack

Organizers Of January 6 Rally Used Anonymous 'Burner' Phones To Call Trump Aides

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Using a burner phone is much different from using a high-end Apple iPhone or an Android-based smartphone: they're cheap, disposable, designed for temporary use rather than long-term use, and do not require an account. Burner phones also offer anonymity. And according to Rolling Stone's Hunter Walker, they were allegedly used by some Republican activists who helped organize former President Donald Trump's "Save America" rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6.

Keep reading... Show less
capitol riot investigation
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}