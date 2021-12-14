The National Memo Logo

Cheney Reveals Texts Of Trump Allies Begging Him To Act During Capitol Riot

Rep. Liz Cheney

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

During a televised meeting of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on Monday, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming read aloud a series of texts from former President Donald Trump's allies who pleaded to have him stop the attack in real-time.

The texts were sent to Trump's then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as the Capitol was overtaken. They showed the raw reactions of the former president's supporters, many of whom have since downplayed the severity of the attack.

"According to the records, multiple Fox News hosts knew the president needed to act immediately. They texted Mark Meadows, and he has turned over those texts," Cheney said.

Fox hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Brian Kilmeade all texted Meadows about the attack, according to Cheney. They reportedly said:

  • Ingraham: "Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy."
  • Kilmeade: "Please, get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished."
  • Hannity: "Can he make a statement. Ask people to leave the Capitol.


  • The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., reportedly texted Meadows: "He's got to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough."

    And Meadows reportedly responded: "I'm pushing it hard. I agree."

    "Still, President Trump did not immediately act," Cheney explained.

    Trump Jr. kept texting, she said, later admitting, "It has gone too far."

    "But hours passed without necessary action by the president," Cheney said.

    Democratic Rep. Benny Thompson of Mississippi, the chair of the committee, revealed texts to Meadows from members of Congress.

    Meadows Said National Guard Would 'Protect Pro-Trump People' On January 6

    Photo by The National Guard/ CC BY 2.0

    Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

    With former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refusing to cooperate with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee on the January 6 insurrection, the committee is now recommending that the Trump loyalist be held in contempt of Congress. Meadows, however, did share some documents with the committee before he stopped cooperating, and one of them — released on Sunday, December 12 — shows a promise that on January 6 the National Guard would be on standby to “protect pro-Trump people.”

    Kentucky Republicans Now Demand Disaster Aid They Denied To Other States

    Sen. Rand Paul

    Republicans in Kentucky's congressional delegation pressed President Joe Biden on Saturday for a disaster declaration after deadly storms devastated parts of the state. But the same lawmakers previously voted against emergency relief funds for victims of disasters in other states.

    In a joint letter, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R), Sen. Rand Paul (R), Rep. Andy Barr (R), Rep. James Comer (R), Rep. Brett Guthrie (R), Rep. Thomas Massie (R), Rep. Hal Rogers (R), and Rep. John Yarmuth (D) wrote that while Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear had declared a state emergency on Saturday, "additional assistance is necessary at this time." They cited "significant destruction of property, dangerous road conditions, significant vegetative debris, power outages for thousands of Kentuckians, and severe impacts to transportation and infrastructure" from severe storms that began the night of Dec. 10.

