How Fox News Is Hiding Trump's $200 Billion Iran War Funding Request
Fox News isn’t bothering to sell the staggering cost of the ill-conceived war President Donald Trump launched against Iran.
The Trumpist propaganda network provided roughly 11 minutes of coverage through Thursday to the administration’s request for an eye-popping $200 billion in supplementary spending from Congress — and less than 1 minute of discussion on its prime-time block, according to a Media Matters review.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday night that the Pentagon “has asked the White House to approve a more than $200 billion request to Congress to fund the war in Iran,” a figure subsequently confirmed by other news outlets. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not dispute the number at a Thursday morning press conference, though he indicated it “could move.”
The request “is expected to face a rocky path in Congress,” according to The Wall Street Journal, as lawmakers say “they want to see more details of the proposal amid concerns that the U.S. could become embroiled in another costly long-term war,” and even Republicans are expressing skepticism about its odds of passage.
But so far, Trump’s Fox propaganda wing isn’t engaged in trying to make the case for the funds.
The $200 billion figure has not been mentioned on the programs of Fox stars Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, or Greg Gutfeld, or on the panel show The Five.
On Jesse Watters Primetime, guest host Charlie Hurt spent 44 seconds of Thursday’s show accusing Democrats who refuse to support the spending of siding with Iran and against the troops.
“The Pentagon is asking for more money to eliminate the bad guys, and it's not just for Iran,” Hurt claimed. “Trump says it's for keeping the whole world safe. And guess whose side the Democrats are on?”
He then aired a video of a reporter telling Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), “They're asking for $200 billion now for this war,” and Ocasio-Cortez responding that she won’t support the request because “this administration has plunged the American people into a war that we don't want to be in.”
“Soldiers are risking their lives to do what every president of either party, going back decades, said had to be done,” Hurt responded. “The Democrats don't want to give them the money to finish the job.”
That was the only discussion of the $200 billion war funding figure on Fox’s 8-11 p.m. prime-time block.
The request for war funding drew only 19 seconds of coverage on Thursday’s edition of the popular morning show Fox & Friends, with co-host Brian Kilmeade noting the $200 billion figure and asking, “Are Democrats gonna look to defund a war again?”
The remainder of the network’s coverage of the figure through Thursday consisted of reports from correspondents on America’s Newsroom and Special Report; a handful of passing mentions; and panel discussions on Special Report and Fox News @ Night.
Such lackluster coverage might suffice to help Trump ram a war spending bill through Congress if the war were popular, the consequences at home limited, and Republicans lawmakers united. But under the present circumstances, the network’s propagandists are going to need to develop some talking points if they hope to pull it across the finish line over the weeks to come.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters
- On Fox, Pete Hegseth Wanted More Wars -- And More War Crimes ›
- Dire Strait: Fox War Caucus Ignored Hormuz Peril During Month Before War ›
- Trump's Fox News Obsession Driving US Toward War With Iran ›
- Behind War On Iran: The Fox News-White House Feedback Loop ›
- How Fox's Mark Levin And Sean Hannity Promoted Case For War On Iran ›
- Trump Is Betraying Iran’s Pro-Democracy Protesters - The Atlantic ›
- Fox News host urged Trump to seize Kharg Island ahead of US strikes – as it happened | Trump administration | The Guardian ›
- Pete Hegseth and Fox News Align on New Iran War Justification — That Doesn’t Add Up ›
- Fox News chaos as 'coward' Donald Trump walks out of interview amid Iran grilling - The Mirror US ›