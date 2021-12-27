The National Memo Logo

Fox News Gets Owned Over Its Dumb Anti-Biden Christmas Hysteria

For months now, Fox News has circulated fear-mongering reports about the possibility of President Joe Biden ruining Christmas. But now the conservative network's talking heads appear to still be grasping at straws as the predictions of doom failed to materialize — and they refuse to give the president credit.

The Recount shared a supercut of Fox News clips predicting Christmas delivery nightmares and blaming Biden:


But reports have shown that deliveries are actually moving swiftly to their destinations this year, leading the administration to take a victory lap.

The Fox News panel discussion that aired on Thursday, December 23 struggled to cope with these facts and the network's past coverage. Jesse Watters suggested that the president doesn't deserve credit but acknowledged how the recent reports signal improvement.

"If people are getting gifts under the tree in time, that’s a good thing," Watters said. "If Biden deserves credit, I’ll give him credit. I don’t know if he deserves credit… but according to reports, things are a lot better than they were in November."

Despite saying he'd give Biden credit if he deserved it, Watters then speculated that other actors, such as consumers and ports, were responsible for fixing the problem.

Another panelist said, "It’s always interesting when a politician wants credit for doing their job."

One might plausibly argue that Biden himself and the White House didn't have much of a role in fixing the supply chain problems that people feared would thwart Christmas plans. But if that's correct, then it was arguably wrong to pre-emptively blame for potential issues that the president may indeed have little control over.

As the Fox News clip circulated on Twitter, users began weighing in and mocking the network for the apparent hypocrisies in their discussion.


Article reprinted with permission from Alternet

fox news

