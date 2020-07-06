Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Enraged By Fox News Poll, Trump Urges Viewers To Change Channels

Donald Trump ended the July Fourth holiday weekend by rage-tweeting at Fox News after the outlet reported that public polling shows he would lose to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden if the election were held today.

"@FoxNews gladly puts up the phony suppression polls as soon as they come out. We are leading in the REAL polls because people are sick & tired of watching the Democrat run cities, in all cases, falling apart. Also, now 96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Another 2016!" Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

He added, "@FoxNews weekend afternoons is the worst! Getting into @CNN and MSDNC territory. Watch @OANN & @newsmax instead. Much better!"

Trump's tweet came just minutes after a guest on Fox News dismissed the Trump campaign's assertion that polls showing Trump losing are wrong, according to Media Matters for America's Matt Gertz, who tracks the relationship between Trump's tweets and what Fox News airs.

Public polling in recent weeks looks extremely grim for Trump, as the public increasingly turns away from his candidacy following his failure to contain the coronavirus as well as his response to protests calling for an end to police violence and systemic racism.

Fox News has not released a national public poll since late last month. That one showed Biden leading Trump by 12 points, with Trump garnering a dismal 38 percent of the vote.

After that poll was published, Trump attacked Fox News, tweeting that their poll was "done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016."

Ultimately, Biden now leads Trump by 9.6 percent, according to a polling average from FiveThirtyEight.

Even worse for Trump is that the polling average shows Biden winning more than 51 percent of the vote, a clear majority.

According to CNN polling expert Harry Enten, "No one in an incumbent presidential election has been polling above 50 percent at this point like Biden and gone on to lose."

Trump and his campaign have said the polls are wrong and even went as far as to demand CNN retract a poll that showed Biden with a 14-point lead.

However, since that CNN poll was published, multiple other polls — including from pro-Trump outlets — have shown Biden with a double-digit lead, without any additional demands from the Trump campaign to take the polling down.

To combat the growing narrative that Trump is in a historically bad place with four months to go until Election Day, the campaign has been claiming, without any evidence, there are "silent" Trump supporters who will come out en masse and help Trump defeat Biden in November.

The campaign pointed to signs of "enthusiasm" for Trump but released no internal polls showing that Trump is beating Biden.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

White House Hopes Americans 'Grow Numb' To Escalating Virus Death Toll

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet.

In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has been claiming that COVID-19 has been mostly defeated in the U.S. — which is laughable in light of how much infection rates have been surging, especially in Sun Belt states. But according to Washington Post reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Josh Dawsey, Team Trump has found a new coronavirus talking point: claiming that Americans can learn to live with the pandemic and the ever-climbing death count.

According to Abutaleb and Dawsey, the "goal" of Trump's White House and campaign allies "is to convince Americans that they can live with the virus — that schools should reopen, professional sports should return, a vaccine is likely to arrive by the end of the year, and the economy will continue to improve. White House officials also hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House's thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations."

A Trump Administration senior official, quoted anonymously, told the Post that Americans will "live with the virus being a threat." And a former Trump official, according to the Post, said of Trump's allies, "They're of the belief that people will get over it, or if we stop highlighting it, the base will move on — and the public will learn to accept 50,000 to 100,000 new cases a day."



Figures from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore show that the coronavirus pandemic continues to be quite deadly — especially in the United States. As of Monday morning, July 6, Hopkins was reporting a worldwide COVID-19 death count of more than 534,800 — and almost 130,000 of those deaths were in the U.S.

Biden's campaign has been asserting that the former vice president has a much better track record than Trump when it comes to pandemics. Democratic strategist and Biden campaign adviser Ariana Berengaut told the Post, "From really January on, Vice President Biden has been laser focused on the rising risk to the American people presented by this pandemic. You can almost imagine them side by side — Trump's leadership and Biden's leadership…. Trump has no plan for tomorrow, no plan for a week from now; so, there is absolutely no plan for the fall, and that's what encapsulates the whole arc of that contrast."

Geoff Garin, a Democratic pollster, told the Post that Trump's coronavirus response has been and continues to be an abysmal failure.

Garin asserted, "Trump is increasingly defined in voters' minds by his failing response to the coronavirus crisis, and virtually every action and position he's taken have been wildly out of sync with where the public is at on what should be done. Biden now has a remarkable opportunity to contrast himself with this failure of leadership that a large majority of voters see so clearly."

