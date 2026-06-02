'Washed-Up Has-Beens': Even MAGA Loyalists Are Torching Freedom 250 Show
The Trump-aligned Freedom 250 concert series has been a disaster weeks before it even started, and according to the hosts at The Bulwark, not even the president's staunchest MAGA allies were happy about the line-up of "washed up has-beens."
Last week, Freedom 250 announced a series of free concerts to take place in Washington D.C., around July 4th, as part of the festivities surrounding America's 250th anniversary. The initial line-up of nine acts was mocked and criticized as weak and lacking star power, while the artists themselves were attacked for agreeing to take part in an event directly tied to President Donald Trump. While America 250 is a non-partisan entity created by Congress to plan events for the anniversary, Freedom 250 is a competing entity launched by the Trump administration.
In the wake of this backlash, most of the nine acts have dropped out of the concert series, with many, like country star Martina McBride, claiming they were misled about the partisan affiliations of the event. As the event spirals, Trump has floated headlining the series himself, while other MAGA allies have taken to begging musicians to take part.
Not all of Trump's allies have been supportive of the Freedom 250 concerts, however. In a video shared Monday, Will Sommer of The Bulwark shared several reactions from notable MAGA media figureheads, ripping into the concert series and its implosion.
"What was interesting to me was that there was just a lot of talk about, like, 'man, we really cannot find anyone who wants to be associated artistically with the Trump administration," Sommer said.
He then highlighted an X post from far-right commentator Matt Walsh to illustrate his point.
"What a mess," Walsh wrote. "They invited a bunch of washed up has-beens, and now even the washed up has-beens are bailing on them. Yet another reason why the right wing 'get literally any famous person we can' approach is r——."
Sommer noted that Walsh later asserted that conservatives need to "retake the culture," even as his employer, The Daily Wire, is currently imploding after a costly attempt to become a mainstream film and television production house.
As of now, only rappers Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida, as well as individual members of Milli Vanilli and C+C Music Factory, are still committed to performing at the series. In the wake of these cancellations, Trump has also suggested that the concerts should be axed altogether.
- Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert Series Unravels As Quickly As Revealed ›
- What the Hell Is Going on With Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert? ›
- Donald Trump Offers to Perform at Freedom 250 Concert Himself: 'Only Great Patriots Invited' ›
- 'Cancel it', Trump says after artists drop out of US Freedom 250 festival ›
- Freedom 250 Announces First Round of Star-Studded Entertainment & Activations for the Great American State Fair - Freedom 250 ›
- Many artists drop out of D.C. concert series for America's 250th anniversary shortly after lineup announced - CBS News ›
- Freedom 250's Great American State Fair- I Love the 90's! featuring C+C, Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, Young MC ›