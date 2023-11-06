The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Santos Says He Will Run For Re-Election As 'The Most Conservative'

@MJBoddie
Santos Says He Will Run For Re-Election As 'The Most Conservative'

Rep. George Santos

George Santos

During a recent one-on-one conversation with CNN's Manu Raju, United States Representative George Santos (R-NY) shared that he plans to pursue re-election in 2024 despite the federal charges against him, and his colleagues' efforts to expel him.

"So if they expel you and then they put someone else in the seat, you're gonna run in 2024?" Raju asked.

"Absolutely," the congressman replied.

Raju then asked, "Can you win a primary given all of these things that are lining up against you? And the general election — this is a [President Joe] Biden leaning district [that you represent], and you have all these issues against you."

Santos said, "Could I have won the general election last time? Nobody said I could, but I still tried."

"It is a different situation," the CNN host emphasized.

Santos: "I understand, but elections are tricky and there is no predetermined outcome."

Raju: "What is the rationale for running for re-election? Why should a voter entrust you with two more years? What have you done to deserve re-election?"

The GOP representative said, "Manu, I am the most conservative New Yorker with the most conservative record of all of my colleagues. I'm the only one that if you look at my campaign website and the campaign promises as far as policies I made, I haven't broke a single promise. You look at all my other colleagues — they all break promises — they all bend and vote one way or another to benefit whatever special interests they have."

Raju: "But they're not facing federal charges."

Santos: "That's fine. But the end of the day, I go back home, I go into — you call it rallies or protest, I'm in the fray with them and they love it because I represent their voice here. They like the fact that I'm a scrappy guy. I come here, I do my job and they feel like it is one of them here."

Raju: "So, on those charges, is there any chance you would accept a plea deal?"

Santos: "I'm not exploring any of that right now, right. Those conversations are yet to be had."

Raju: "But they may happen?"

Santos: "I don't know. I don't know. Right now I'm pretty focused on my defense and putting together my defense with my attorney."

Watch the video below or at this link.


Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
george santos

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Ohio's Women Organize Against A Wealthy And Fanatical 'Knight Of Malta'

@ninaburleigh
Ohio's Women Organize Against A Wealthy And Fanatical 'Knight Of Malta'

Leonard Leo

The Catholic Church does some good things around the world. Think of the nuns and priests murdered by death squads for supporting peasants in Central America. Or Pope Francis, reminding humanity to hold some compassion for the poor and downtrodden every Sunday from his Vatican balcony. Then there are its fanatics and extremists, men-without-women in red hats and red shoes, obsessed with controlling female reproductive organs and protecting pedophile priests. The descendants of Galileo’s jailers might be history’s longest running club of sick puppies. Increasingly, their medievalism is encroaching on Americans.

Keep reading...Show less
Leonard Leo

RFK Jr. Gives Fawning Interview To 'Repulsive' QAnon-Linked Magazine

@AlKapDC
RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The QAnon-affiliated revival of the late John F. Kennedy Jr.’s magazine George interviewed independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who said that his cousin would “really like” the magazine’s revival.

Keep reading...Show less
rfk jr.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}