The House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. George Santos suggested Tuesday some form of movement in its investigation into the 23 criminal felony charges and other allegations against the New York freshman Republican will come soon, but a resolution to expel Santos from the House may come first. The committee says its “next course of action” will be announced by November 17. Experts suggest Tuesday’s announcement might delay any possible expulsion vote.

In addition to the 23 federal felonies the committee is investigating, it says its investigation also includes “multiple allegations of criminal and ethical violations that are beyond the scope of the indictments.”

“Specifically, the ISC [Independent Subcommittee] has reviewed allegations that Representative Santos: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office; and/or fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits,” the statement from Chairman Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) and Ranking Member Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) reads.

Additionally, they say the subcommittee “has contacted approximately 40 witnesses, reviewed more than 170,000 pages of documents, and authorized 37 subpoenas. The Committee’s nonpartisan staff and the ISC Members have put countless hours into this investigation, which has been a priority for the investigative team and involved a significant amount of the Committee’s resources.”

“The Committee will announce its next course of action in this matter on or before November 17, 2023.”

That could be the release of a report, or, less likely, an announcement it has dropped the investigation and is recommending no action.

But the resolution to expel Santos may come via a “privileged motion” this week, if Speaker Mike Johnson does not block it. Johnson has said he opposes expelling Santos, citing Republicans’ thin majority. If the motion is filed the House could be required to vote on it within 48 hours.

“They’re clearly looking for a delay in the vote,” saysPunchbowl News’ John Bresnahan.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram writes, “It’s possible this could sidetrack a potential vote related to expelling Santos this week. Some members could want to delay expelling Santos until the Ethics Committee completes its work.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

