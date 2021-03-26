The National Memo Logo

Gov. Kemp Signed Voter Suppression Law Under Painting Of Slave Plantation

@will_bunch

Rep, Park Cannon after her arrest at the Georgia State Capitol Building on March 25, 2021, in Atlanta.

Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com/TNS

Sometimes America’s legacy of white supremacy is hiding in plain sight, literally. When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a hastily passed voter suppression law that many are calling the new, new Jim Crow on Thursday night, surrounded by a half-dozen white men, he did so in front of a painting of a plantation where more than 100 Black people had been enslaved. The fitting symbolism is somehow both shocking and unsurprising. In using the antebellum image of the notorious Callaway Plantation — in a region where enslaved Black people seeking freedom were hunted with hounds — in Wilkes County, Georgi...

georgia voter suppression

GOP Governors Who Opposed Rescue Plan Will Still Take $55 Billion

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Photo by Iowa Public Radio Images is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is highlighting her staunch opposition to the American Rescue Plan in her reelection campaign messaging as a way to attract potential supporters and obtain their contact information. But like other governors who have attacked President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan, she has not turned down the huge financial infusion her state will receive from it.

american rescue plan

