Florida GOP Makes 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Horrifyingly Worse

Florida GOP Legislature Make "Don't Say Gay' Bill Worse

gdb.rferl.org

Proving that the Republican Party is nothing more than a bastion of ignorant and authoritarian wackos and hateful white nationalists, Florida's Republican-controlled legislature managed to make its "Don't Say Gay" bill even more hateful and destructive.

In addition to banning teachers from acknowledging that gay parents, students, and families exist, the original language of Florida House Bill 1557 required teachers to out students to their parents. Since Republicans appear to draw the line at endangering a child's life (unless it involves guns), the original bill contained an exemption for the safety of the kids if school personnel determined that outing a student might put them in danger. However, Rep. Joe Harding, R-Williston, filed an amendment nixing the law's outing opt-out to protect kids' safety. Yes, he's that much of a raging homophobic scumbag.

The school principal or his or her designee shall develop a plan, using all available governmental resources, to disclose such information within 6 weeks after the decision to withhold such information from the parent. The plan must facilitate disclosure between the student and parent through an open dialogue in a safe, supportive, and judgment-free environment that respects the parent-child relationship and protects the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of the student.

President Biden previously called the bills "hateful" and pledged to "continue to fight" for queer students' protection and safety.

Democratic Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani took her anger with the bill a bit further.


The amendment is expected to come to the floor today for a debate.

Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist.

florida

Ukraine
