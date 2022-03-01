The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Feckless GOP Leadership Refuses To Punish Greene For ‘America First’ Bigotry

Feckless GOP fails to punish white nationalist Marjorie Taylor Greene

The two top House Republicans made comments criticizing two members of their caucus on Monday for participating in a white nationalist event. But both Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise have opposed any previous efforts to punish Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) and Paul Gosar (AZ) for their clear bigotry, and they have stood by as others in their caucus promote Islamophobia, antisemitism, racism, and anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

"There's no place in our party for any of this. ... The party should not be associated any time, any place with somebody who is antisemitic," McCarthy (CA) told reporters. "This is unacceptable."

"There's no place in America for antisemitism, for hate speech and thought that any race is purer than any other," agreed Scalise, the congressman from Louisiana.'

These rare criticisms of their own GOP colleagues came after Greene and Gosar gave speeches to the America First Political Action Conference — a far-right conference organized by Southern Poverty Law Center-designated white nationalist Nick Fuentes — over the weekend.

Greene has since claimed she was unfamiliar with Fuentes and his views.

But both Gosar and Greene have prior records of hateful speech and deeds.

Prior to her election to Congress, Greene had a long history of antisemitic, racist, and Islamophobic comments.

Last summer, she compared COVID-19 safety requirements to "Nazi practices." She later apologized for her "offensive" and "hurtful" analogy — but then equated President Joe Biden's door-to-door campaign to offer vaccines to people who wanted them with Nazi "Brownshirts" three weeks later.

Gosar addressed the same America First Political Action Conference last year — while pretending to be working from home due to the pandemic.

Before that, he traveled to the United Kingdom for a 2018 rally for an anti-immigrant extremist, where he blamed sex trafficking and abuse on the "scourge" of Muslim people and said in 2020 that Americans should "take a chill pill" instead of using words like "racism" and "racist."

Last November, Gosar refused to apologize after his staffers posted a violent video depicting him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and assaulting President Joe Biden.

McCarthy, Scalise, and the House Republican Conference refused to take any action to hold Greene or Gosar responsible for their actions. Instead, the Democratic majority — with almost no GOP supportcensured Gosar and stripped both of their committee assignments. Scalise and McCarthy opposed both moves.

Neither GOP leader has spoken out or taken action against other House Republicans who have also made offensive comments about Jews and the Holocaust.

Colorado's Lauren Boebert last summer called public health officials providing at-home COVID-19 vaccines as "Needle Nazis;" Ohio's Warren Davidson had to apologize for likening a Washington, D.C., vaccine requirement to a Nazi "Gesundheitspass (health pass)" used to require "racial hygiene;" Alabama's Mo Brooks read aloud sections of Adolf Hitler's book "Mein Kampf" on the House floor in 2019 as part of a speech attacking the media and Democrats for allegations Donald Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russians; and North Carolina's Madison Cawthorn complained in 2020 that it was really difficult to convince Jews to convert out of Judaism.

Scalise himself infamously spoke to a white nationalist group connected to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke in 2002 and reportedly once claimed to be "David Duke without the baggage."

Scalise's Eye of the Tiger leadership PAC has given at least $10,000 to Cawthorn.

McCarthy's Majority Committee has donated at least $17,500 to Gosar, $10,000 to Cawthorn, and $5,000 to Boebert.

Both have also embraced Trump, despite his frequent attacks on LGBTQ, Muslim, Jewish, Asian, and Black Americans.

And a significant portion of their caucus has voted against protections for those communities.

On Monday, McCarthy and Scalise were among 188 Republicans in the House voting against the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act, a bill to ban discrimination "based on a person's hair texture or hairstyle if that style or texture is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin."

Both were among 206 House Republicans to oppose the Equality Act — which would explicitly add LGBTQ Americans to existing federal nondiscrimination laws — last February.

And many members of their caucus have been even worse. Last May 62 House Republicans voted against a bipartisan bill to protect Asian Americans from coronavirus-related hate crimes. On Monday, three even voted against a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime.

Ocasio-Cortez called out the GOP leader's hypocrisy on Monday evening.

"McCarthy has been protecting his little KKK Caucus for years with these toothless statements and meetings," she tweeted. "It's how he covers for them. He's now helped them for so long they've escalated their open antisemitism & collaboration w/ white nationalist groups. He's just as culpable."

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

From Your Site Articles
gop

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

White Nationalists Flaunt Their Influence In Republican Party At Florida Conclave

@DavidNeiwert
White Nationalist Trash In Florida

The radicalization of the Republicans just keeps getting deeper and deeper. Already deeply enmeshed with the extremist far-right Patriot movement, the GOP is moving on to its next phase of being gradually overwhelmed by the seep of white nationalist ideas and organizing intent into their mainstream, as this weekend’s America First PAC convention in Orlando, Florida, demonstrated vividly.

As always, America First’s founder Nick Fuentes provided his audience of “Groypers” their usual white nationalist red meat: praising Vladimir Putin, joking about Hitler, applauding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, claiming that white people built America. But this year he was joined on stage by a number of elected Republicans who turned up as speakers—including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Arizona legislator Wendy Rogers—and eagerly joined in. Rogers even called for a “newly built set of gallows” to hang Democrats with.

Keep reading... Show less
White Nationalism

Busted For Supporting Russia, Tucker Carlson Lies Again

Tucker Carlson Is Pro Russia

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com

Monday night Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson outright lied on-air, attacking Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell who accused him of supporting Vladimir Putin and his unlawful war of choice against Ukraine.

Carlson astonishingly denied this was true, brilliantly defusing what countless Fox News viewers heard – both him defending Putin and his war on Ukraine, and that the Kremlin was using those words on Russian TV to defend Putin.

Keep reading... Show less
tucker carlson
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}