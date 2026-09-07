What's Their Excuse? Republicans Sending Regrets To Trump's Midterm Confab
President Donald Trump will host a midterm convention this upcoming Wednesday and Thursday, which he absurdly says will help Republicans hold onto their House and Senate majorities this fall.
But even many Republicans admit the production is a shambolic affair that won’t help the GOP with voters and may even hurt their electoral prospects since Trump cannot stay on a palatable message.
And thus, numerous Republican lawmakers are not planning to go, making up excuses for their absences in a likely effort to avoid being the target of Trump’s wrath.
Rep. Max Miller, the Ohio Republican facing an unexpectedly tough reelection race due to domestic violence accusations, told The New York Times he won’t be going because he is “staying home to campaign and spend time with family.”
Rep. Nick LaLota, Republican of New York, told Politico that he is skipping the event in order to take his daughter to visit colleges.
Florida Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar told CNN she has events in her district she can’t miss. The same went for vulnerable GOP Reps. Tom Barrett of Michigan and Zach Nunn of Iowa, who told Politico they have events back home on the same day.
“I just felt I’d be more useful in my district,” Barrett said to Politico. “I travel a lot for this job and if I can be back home and see my family and do the job back home as well, then that’s sort of what I lean toward doing.”
Vice President JD Vance was asked on Thursday about the poor attendance from GOP lawmakers at his boss’ event, and he claimed that it wasn’t a big deal.
“No, that doesn’t concern me,” Vance said. “We don’t need a congressman in a tight race to be there in all cases. Sometimes it might be better if that guy’s out there raising money. But I think people are going to make a determination: What is the best way for me to spend my time as a candidate?”
However, it’s not just vulnerable Republicans who aren’t going. Lawmakers in safe seats are also skipping, citing all sorts of reasons.
Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole said he is going to a “dove hunt” and thus can’t make it. Also scheduled to attend the hunt are Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, and Oklahoma GOP Reps. Kevin Hern and Frank Lucas, putting their attendance in question.
“I had stuff already planned in my congressional district, or I would be there,” Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky told NewsNation about why he won’t be at the convention.
Other Republicans said they were undecided about going, citing not the politics but the insane cost of entry. It’s at least a $25,000 donation for two tickets, the ability to book one hotel room at an additional cost, and entry to a welcome event. What a steal!
“It’s $25,000, apparently—I just got a bill,” Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee told Politico, saying because of that he’s “not sure” if he’ll go.
Ultimately, while Vance said he’s not worried about lackluster attendance, you better believe Trump will take it poorly. He is obsessed with optics and looking like a tough guy, and if the convention has sparse crowds, you can bet an infamous Trump tantrum is on the horizon.
We’ve got our popcorn ready. This thing is going to be a mess.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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