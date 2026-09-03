Why Democrats Are Loving (And Laughing At) Trump's Very Bad Midterm Ads
After months of complaining from Republicans, President Donald Trump’s political operation is finally opening its coffers to run midterm campaign ads. But there’s a problem for the GOP.
The two ads from Securing American Greatness, the nonprofit tied to Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC, are self-aggrandizing duds all about how Trump is supposedly America’s savior—a message sure to fall flat among an electorate that broadly dislikes Trump.
The first is, we kid you not, titled “Toughest Guy.” It’s all about Trump, featuring images of him and American flags to try to convince voters about how great Dear Leader is. Yet it says nothing about why voters should return his party to power.
It uses a speech from UFC President and CEO Dana White, in which he said that Trump “is the toughest, most resilient person that I’ve ever met, and nothing was going to stop him from fighting so hard for the country he loves.”
It does not once tout a single accomplishment, nor does it ask Americans to vote Republican in this fall’s midterm elections.
The second ad primarily uses audio from Trump’s unhinged State of the Union address from February, in which he claimed that he reduced egg prices by 60 percent and that he “took prescription drugs from the highest price in the entire world to the lowest.” The ad ends with a creepy male narrator declaring, “He’s fighting for you every day. Help him finish the job.”
Securing American Greatness is putting roughly $1 million behind the ads, an amount that may sound like a lot but is a pittance given that it’s running across several major metropolitan areas.
But given how terrible the ads are, maybe that’s a good thing for the GOP.
Trump’s approval rating is in the toilet. High-quality polls put his job approval hovering around 35% and sometimes even lower, closing in on former President George W. Bush’s rating in the years after the Iraq War began and as the Great Recession heated up.
Plastering Trump’s face on Americans’ television screens, alongside a message that he is the greatest and that voters should help him by voting this fall, is political malpractice. Americans are angry at him for his inflationary tariffs, boondoggle of a war in Iran, and comically out-of-touch building projects, the last of which is making the nation’s capital resemble Pride Rock after Scar’s ill-fated reign in The Lion King.
Indeed, Trump is so unpopular that some Republican candidates have begun to distance themselves from him, erasing mentions from their campaign websites and refusing to attend his impending disaster of a midterm convention.
However, Trump is an egomaniac who needs constant praise, so the fact that this is the message his political operation is putting out should surprise no one.
Still, a few Republicans were somehow shocked by the ads.
“The GOP is so screwed in November if this is how the president spends his money,” right-wing radio host Erick Erickson wrote in a post on X, regarding one of the ads.
Liberals, meanwhile, mercilessly mocked the advertisement.
“CHEF’S KISS! Watched this with no sound but encourage all Republican campaigns to amplify and put endless money behind this,” Bradley Beychok, co-founder of the Democratic opposition research firm American Bridge 21st Century, wrote in a post on X.
“If they want to spend money on a weird ad reminding people about the president that about 2/3 of voters disapprove of…go ahead,” Democratic strategist Josh Dorner wrote in a post on X.
Reprinted with permisson from Daily Kos
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