Halting But Honest, Fetterman Sums Up Dr. Oz With A Single Phrase

@wallein

John Fetterman, left, and Mehmet Oz on debate stage

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz faced off in their one and only debate Tuesday night. After a rough start where Fetterman’s lack of experience in being a fast-talking fraud doctor was in contrast to his fast-talking hack doctor opponent, he began righting the ship. In a nice exchange where Mehmet Oz side-stepped a question about how most doctors consider Dr. Oz’s many remedies to be ethically dubious at best, Fetterman dropped a very nice reminder for the viewers at home.

”It’s the Oz rule. If he’s on tv, he’s lying.”

When asked about abortion rights, Oz literally said that he wanted the choice concerning abortion and women’s health to be made between “women, doctors, and local political leaders.” Read that back to yourself. Then watch it.



A reminder of which person had courage tonight and which guy was is a snake oil salesman.

Here’s a good summation of the night.

And another reminder.

And something to keep in mind as you look about the inter webs for news.

Blake Masters Endorsed Notorious White Supremacist Writer

Blake Masters

Youtube Screenshot

Author and Senate nominee Blake Masters endorsed a book by Sam Francis in an Instagram post last year. Masters was recommending a commentator who wrote that the country should “oppose all efforts to mix the races of mankind”; claimed that “immigrants, in particular Hispanics,” will “kick the common culture into the gutters”; and claimed that “neither 'slavery' nor 'racism' as an institution is a sin.”

On Gas Prices, AAA Credits Biden But Republicans (And Media) Keep Lying

@DevilsTower
Youtube Screenshot

The web page may be perfectly white, but sometimes the old yellow journalism still shows through. Take this article from NBC News warning against how inflation is making it hard for Democrats to survive the upcoming election.

