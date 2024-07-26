'Let's Go': Harris Commits To ABC Debate As Trump Backs Out
Vice President Kamala Harris, the de-facto Democratic presidential nominee, has agreed to debate Republican Donald Trump on September 10 in an event host by ABC News. The ex-president and convicted felon had agreed to that debate when President Joe Biden was the presumptive nominee, but after he ended his re-election campaign Sunday, Trump announced he wanted Fox News to host the debate.
“I’m ready to debate Donald Trump,” Harris told reporters Wednesday from an airport tarmac, CNBC reported. “I have agreed to the previously agreed-upon September 10 debate. He agreed to that, previously. Now it appears he’s backpedaling. But I’m ready.”
“I think that voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage, and so I’m ready,” Harris added.
“Let’s go.”
On Tuesday Trump had told reporters, “I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually,” but added, “I don’t like the idea of ABC.”
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Tuesday evening suggested he believes Trump is afraid to debate Harris.
“I think the interesting thing about this is, what changed,” Buttigieg asked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, “from when he said he was ready to do an ABC debate and when he now says he’s not? ABC didn’t change. Donald Trump didn’t change. But there’s a new candidate and clearly he hesitates to debate her on the exact same terms that he thought to be okay.”
Watch Harris below or at this link.
