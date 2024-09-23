With Leap In Favorable Rating, Harris Posts Big Lead In New NBC Poll
A new NBC poll published Sunday shows that 2024 Democratic nominee Kamala Harris just received "the largest favorability increase for any politician" the news outlet "has measured since George W. Bush after the September 11, 2001 attacks," according to The Daily Beast.
Per the report, "The New York Times’ Chief Political Analyst Nate Cohn called the new NBC survey arguably Harris’ 'best poll result since the debate,' and 'not just because she’s up 5 points,' but 'because it’s the kind of poll (the kind of poll once called the ‘gold standard’ a decade ago) that hadn’t produced a good national result for her in a while.'"
NBC News' poll comes after an ABC News/Ipsos poll published earlier this week proved that Harris is leading over Donald Trump "among likely voters."
MSNBC's Chris Jansing noted that it "was the second major poll to put" the vice president "in the lead outside of the margin of error."
The Beast reports, "Compared to July, when Harris had a 32% approval and 50% disapproval rating (nearly identical to Biden), the new poll finds 48% of respondents view her positively and 45% negatively."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
