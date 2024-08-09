Trump Claims Polls Show He's 'Leading Very Big' -- A Very Big Lie
An angry, rambling, and defensive Donald Trump finally emerged from hiding on Thursday to give his stump speech to a bunch of reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The GOP’s presidential nominee insisted he had the biggest rally crowds ever and attempted to make news by finally agreeing to debate Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. But all reporters wanted to talk about was his floundering campaign.
One reporter mentioned that Trump has just one public event scheduled this week.
“Some of your allies have expressed concern that you’re not taking this race seriously,” the reporter said, which set Trump off on one of several tirades about recent polls.
“I’m leading by a lot,” Trump claimed, after calling it a “stupid question.”
He returned to that topic in this riff about his “good polls” where he’s “substantially leading.”
“Fortunately, we’ve had some very good polls over the last fairly short period of time,” Trump said. “Rasmussen came out today with substantially leading,” he continued.
That’s true: Rasmussen Reports does have a new poll giving Trump a 5-point lead. But Rasmussen Reports is the notoriously conservative and inaccurate pollster that 538 dropped from its polling averages and forecasts earlier this year. Meanwhile, the separate and more credible RMG Research, run by Scott Rasmussen, had Harris leading by five points as recently as six days ago.
But Trump was on a roll.
“Others came out today that we’re leading and in some cases substantially,” he boasted. “CNBC came out also with a poll that has us leading, and leading fairly big in swing states.”
Trump’s lead in the head-to-head with Harris in the CNBC poll is 2 points. It is a national poll and does not provide data from swing states. Never mind—in his head, it’s true.
“Some polls I’m leading very big in swing states,” Trump insisted.
In reality, no, he is not. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report shifted its ratings for three swing states, changing them from "Lean Republican" to "Toss Up":
According to 538’s poll aggregates, Harris has an edge over Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and she’s running neck and neck with Trump in North Carolina.
At the end of last week, Harris had the lead in a dozen separate national polls.
The surge Harris experienced after President Joe Biden stepped aside and endorsed her as the Democratic candidate wasn’t a blip or a bounce, either. It’s sustained, and it has changed this race.
And Trump can’t take it.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
- Major Poll Destroys Trump Claim About Global Views Of Biden ›
- Biden Addresses Nation, Praises Harris As She Catches Trump In Polls ›
- Kamala Harris polls vs. Donald Trump, nationally and in swing ... ›
- Polls show Kamala Harris moving ahead of Donald Trump in 2024 ... ›
- Boosts in Democratic excitement help Harris reset the race against ... ›
- Polls | FiveThirtyEight ›
- Election poll: Kamala Harris jumps to a small national lead over Trump ›