Hispanic Voters Abandon MAGA, Threatening Trump And GOP In Midterm Elections
President Donald Trump might be celebrating for now, but according to a new report from The Hill, he could be cruising for his most embarrassing defeat of the 2026 midterms, all thanks to a key voting bloc that is ditching him en masse.
Earlier this week, Ken Paxton prevailed over incumbent John Cornyn in the GOP primary for his Texas Senate seat, marking another win for Trump's influence over the MAGA voting base, as it came shortly after he endorsed the state Attorney General in the race. This came after a string of similar incumbent losses where the president endorsed a primary challenger, but concerns are now mounting that Paxton's scandal-plagued background will sour voters in the general election and hand the seat to Democrats.
Given how deep-red Texas has been for decades, such a loss would surely mark one of the most embarrassing blunders for Trump and the GOP for the 2026 midterm cycle, and according to a Thursday report from The Hill, the race could be decided by one key group of voters. Unfortunately for the president, it is a group that has been ditching him consistently since they broke for him in an unprecedented way in 2024.
"[The] outcome of Paxton’s November matchup with Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico could hinge on Hispanic voters, who moved sharply toward Republicans during Trump’s 2024 campaign but have recently shown signs of drifting back toward Democrats in the polls," The Hill explained
It added later: "Recent national surveys have found Democrats regaining support among nonwhite and Hispanic voters, after Trump made significant gains with those voting blocs last cycle. A Pew Research Center survey released this month found Trump’s approval rating among Latinos who voted for him in 2024 down 27 points since the start of his second term — falling to 66 percent in April. The same survey found Trump’s overall approval among Latinos down 14 points — at 22 percent — fueling Democratic hopes they can regain ground with the critical voting bloc in the Lone Star State."
“The Latino vote is the biggest swing vote in Texas, so whoever wins them in big numbers is going to be victorious,” Brandon Rottinghaus, a University of Houston political science professor, told the outlet.
A Wednesday report from Axios also affirmed the continuing trend of "buyer's remorse" among Latinos who voted for Trump in the last presidential election. Citing the latest findings from the firm, UniDos, the outlet reported that 25 percent of Latino voters said that they would not vote for him again if they could. This, the outlet argued, shows that the demographic remains "highly movable," signaling major troubles for "Republicans in Latino-heavy battleground districts where both parties are watching for signs of a post-2024 snapback."
"The erosion of Latino support for President Trump, combined with dissatisfaction with the economy, signals danger for competitive GOP-held seats in the 2026 midterm elections," Axios explained.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
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