The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

In Battleground House Districts, Republicans Are Sinking Fast

@kerryeleveld
Mike Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, left, and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik

Mike Johnson

Fresh off congressional Republicans' new job approval rating of 12 percent comes a poll showing Republican incumbents in battleground districts are in dire shape.

Overall, Republicans in Congress now have a net -22 favorability rating among voters in some 60 battleground districts, 10 points worse than their -12 rating in July, according to the new survey from the progressive consortium Navigator Research.

Congressional Democrats, by comparison, held steady at a -10 favorability rating in both surveys.

An interesting side note from the Navigator bar graph pictured above: "MAGA Republicans," specifically, have a higher "very favorable" rating at 24 percent than either Republicans (11 percent) or Democrats (18 percent). But MAGA Republicans also score the highest "very unfavorable" rating at 50 percent, compared to Republicans (-40 percent) and Democrats (-42 percent). In essence, MAGA Republicans are equally as polarizing as their standard-bearer Donald Trump.

Perhaps the most telling part of the survey related to named incumbents in the competitive congressional districts. Democratic incumbents who were identified by name held a job approval rating of +8, at 40 percent approve -- 32 percent disapprove (relatively unchanged since their +7 approval in July).

Named Republican incumbents, by comparison, held a -10 job approval rating at 33 percent approve -- 43 percent disapprove — 8 points worse than their net -2 approval rating in July.

The bottom line here: In the battleground districts that will decide control of the House next year, voters are relatively pleased with the performance of their Democratic members, and relatively displeased with their Republican members. And not by a small margin—by a double-digit margin.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

From Your Site Articles
mike johnson

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Wisconsin GOP Senate Wannabe Keeps Predicting Recessions That Don't Happen

@nationalmemo
Eric Hovde

Eric Hovde

Sunwest Bank CEO Eric Hovde, a potential challenger to Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, is slated to address the bank’s Annual Economic Forum in Newport Beach, California, on Thursday.

Keep reading...Show less
eric hovde

Rumble To Host Third GOP Debate As Neo-Nazi Fuentes Grows Audience There

@jacinahb
Nick Fuentes

Nick Fuentes

Between vile antisemitic statements, white nationalist influencer and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes has been celebrating his viewership on Rumble, the alternative video hosting site and exclusive streaming partner for the upcoming Republican presidential debate. While Fuentes is a constant source of extreme hatred and bigotry, his comments are especially disturbing as incidents of antisemitism have increased around the world in the context of Israel’s siege on Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack. In addition to Rumble, NBC News will partner with the Republican Jewish Coalition to host the third GOP presidential debate.

Keep reading...Show less
Nick Fuentes
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}