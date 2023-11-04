In Battleground House Districts, Republicans Are Sinking Fast
Fresh off congressional Republicans' new job approval rating of 12 percent comes a poll showing Republican incumbents in battleground districts are in dire shape.
Overall, Republicans in Congress now have a net -22 favorability rating among voters in some 60 battleground districts, 10 points worse than their -12 rating in July, according to the new survey from the progressive consortium Navigator Research.
Congressional Democrats, by comparison, held steady at a -10 favorability rating in both surveys.
An interesting side note from the Navigator bar graph pictured above: "MAGA Republicans," specifically, have a higher "very favorable" rating at 24 percent than either Republicans (11 percent) or Democrats (18 percent). But MAGA Republicans also score the highest "very unfavorable" rating at 50 percent, compared to Republicans (-40 percent) and Democrats (-42 percent). In essence, MAGA Republicans are equally as polarizing as their standard-bearer Donald Trump.
Perhaps the most telling part of the survey related to named incumbents in the competitive congressional districts. Democratic incumbents who were identified by name held a job approval rating of +8, at 40 percent approve -- 32 percent disapprove (relatively unchanged since their +7 approval in July).
Named Republican incumbents, by comparison, held a -10 job approval rating at 33 percent approve -- 43 percent disapprove — 8 points worse than their net -2 approval rating in July.
The bottom line here: In the battleground districts that will decide control of the House next year, voters are relatively pleased with the performance of their Democratic members, and relatively displeased with their Republican members. And not by a small margin—by a double-digit margin.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
