House Select Committee Announces Surprise Tuesday Hearing

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack

YouTube Screenshot

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just announced it will hold a hearing on Tuesday, a last-minute move that is expected to include testimony from a surprised, unnamed witness.

The New York Times reports the Committee says it has “recently obtained evidence.”

“The hearing is scheduled for 1 PM, according to a news release issued by the committee, in which it provided no other details about the surprise session,” the Times adds.

Calling the surprise hearing “momentous,” MSNBC’s Sahil Kapur reports: “They don’t say what the evidence is. They don’t say who the witness is. But this must be a pretty big development for the committee to change its plans on such short notice and hold the hearing after it had initially postponed all additional hearings to after recess, to July, when the House returns from the July 4 break.”

“Again, momentous news. We don’t have more details to report including the identity of the witness, but we’ll be following closely. This report comes after they held heartings last week talking about then-President Trump’s attempts to pressure the Justice Department to go along with his false or fabricated claims of a stolen election in order to stay in power. The committee seems to think it’s got something really big here. And as a result we’re going to get another hearing tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday afternoon at 1 PM Eastern.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

