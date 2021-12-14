The National Memo Logo

Select Committee​​ Votes Contempt Charge For Ex-Trump Aide Meadows

House Select Committee members from left, Zoe Lofgren, Bennie Thompson, Liz Cheney and Jamie Raskin

Photo by Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly January 6 assault on the Capitol voted on Monday to seek "contempt of Congress" charges against Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff to former President Donald Trump.

The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives Select Committee approved a report recommending the criminal charge against Meadows by a unanimous 9-0 vote, paving the way for a vote by the full chamber.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)

Cheney Reveals Texts Of Trump Allies Begging Him To Act During Capitol Riot

Rep. Liz Cheney

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

During a televised meeting of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on Monday, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming read aloud a series of texts from former President Donald Trump's allies who pleaded to have him stop the attack in real-time.

Keep reading... Show less
Meadows Said National Guard Would 'Protect Pro-Trump People' On January 6

Photo by The National Guard/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

With former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refusing to cooperate with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee on the January 6 insurrection, the committee is now recommending that the Trump loyalist be held in contempt of Congress. Meadows, however, did share some documents with the committee before he stopped cooperating, and one of them — released on Sunday, December 12 — shows a promise that on January 6 the National Guard would be on standby to “protect pro-Trump people.”

Keep reading... Show less
