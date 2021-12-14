Select Committee Votes Contempt Charge For Ex-Trump Aide Meadows
December 14 | 2021
Photo by Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly January 6 assault on the Capitol voted on Monday to seek "contempt of Congress" charges against Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff to former President Donald Trump.
The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives Select Committee approved a report recommending the criminal charge against Meadows by a unanimous 9-0 vote, paving the way for a vote by the full chamber.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)
From Your Site Articles
- White House Chief Of Staff Loved Oversight, Until Trump Hired Him ... ›
- The Plot Against Democracy, In A Sickening Slide Show - National ... ›
- House Select Committee Subpoenas Hundreds Of Phone Records ... ›
- Renewing 'Privilege' Claims, Meadows Defies Select Committee ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web