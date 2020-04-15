Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

How Federalist Society ‘Conservatives’ Encourage Trump’s Dictatorial Delusions

Reprinted with permission from DCReport

A pair of Donald Trump tweets Monday show beyond all doubt that he has no idea what's in our Constitution and fashions himself a Sun King on the make, a wannabe dictator.

Trump asserted wrongly last July that thanks to our Constitution "I have an Article II, where I have to the right to do whatever I want as president."

He has said that again and again as this video compilation shows.

Of course, Article II of our Constitution strictly limits what any president can do, basically limiting him to carrying out the will of Congress, the Article I branch of our government. But Trump doesn't understand that or he doesn't care.

That ignorance was on full display late Monday morning when Trump tweeted this:

Now Trump, to be fair, does have some authority to close and open facilities but his role is very restricted. He can shut down national parks, for example. He could close the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which would be understandable considering the way he slithered out of the draft by claiming bone spurs he says he no longer recalls.

But opening up city halls, courthouses, shopping malls, downtown furniture stores and schools?

Trump didn't shut any of those. Trump has zero authority to declare them open for business as usual. Governors, and in some cases mayors, hold those powers under outer constitutional system.

How about ordering people to stay at least six feet apart? Notice that the five o'clock follies at the Trump White House, a substitute for his campaign rallies, are always about "recommendations." That's because our Constitution does not empower Trump to force — and, should you disobey him – to enforce physical distancing except on federal property.

The people who should be screaming from the rooftops about Trump's claims of unlimited power and trampling on the powers of the states are the federalists, as in the rightwing Federalist Society. That's the prominent pseudo-guardian of our liberties that influences, if not outright picks, Trump's federal court and federal agency board nominees.

When Obama was president, the 70,000-member Federalist Society was oh so worried about Obama creating an "imperial presidency" that it held conferences to inform members and alert the public to imagined presidential power plays.

So, what has the society said about Trump's actual claims of unlimited power during the pandemic? Not even a passing mention appears at its website to Trumpian assertions of unlimited constitutional powers.

Board co-chair Steven G. Calabresi, a Northwestern University law professor, is not just silent on Trump as imperialistic president, he has been promoting cockamamie theories supporting Trump. The other co-chair, Leonard A. Leo, stays silent. Ditto Eugene B. Meyer, the society president and CEO.

What's scary about Trump's assertions of power is not that he lacks such power. It's that Trump has no idea that he lacks it, and his Republican Party enablers cover their ears and look the other way.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Donald Trump
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Never-Trump Conservatives Mock GOP’s ‘Historic’ Wisconsin Defeat

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC's Morning Joe, isn't the only Never Trump conservative who has been pouring salt on the GOP's wounds over Wisconsin's April 7 election: Charlie Sykes, co-founder of The Bulwark, is doing so as well this week — and, like Scarborough, is arguing that Republicans subjected themselves to a public relations fiasco over a right-wing candidate who didn't even win: incumbent Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats — fearing for the safety of voters during the coronavirus pandemic — called for postponing the election and encouraged mail-in ballots as an alternative to in-person voting. But Republicans in the state legislature resisted that idea, and on Tuesday, April 7, the election went ahead. Those who hadn't already mailed in absentee ballots had to vote in person — and Wisconsin voters, thanks to Republicans, stood in long lines on Election Day. Scarborough has been slamming the Wisconsin GOP for putting voters at a greater risk of being infected with coronavirus.

Keep reading... Show less
joe scarborough

Trump Attacks World Health Organization To Deflect From His Own Failures

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump is now scapegoating the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming it must be held accountable for what he claims is their fault that the coronavirus spread into the United States. Trump took no responsibility for his actions allowing the coronavirus to spread throughout the U.S.

America is now the number one in the world for deaths and number of cases.

Keep reading... Show less
World Health Organization

Endorsing Biden, Obama Warns Of GOP’s ‘Major Propaganda Network’

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Barack Obama has generally kept a low profile during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, but the former U.S. president broke his silence on Tuesday, April 14 and officially gave former Vice President, Joe Biden his endorsement.

Obama tweeted, "I'm proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go."

Keep reading... Show less
barack obama

GOP Politician: If We Don’t Blame China For Virus, Voters ‘Will Blame Trump’

Rep. Jim Banks

Recent polling has shown that a majority of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak. ABC News recently found that 55 percent disapprove of Trump's response, an increase of 12 percentage points since the middle of March.

At the same time, Trump has blamed China for his administration's slow response to the outbreak. He repeatedly referred to it as the "Chinese" virus and released a racist campaign ad with a similar message. He repeatedly refers to it incorrectly as the "Chinese virus" even as experts have warned against it. The World Health Organization says that naming viruses after a geographic location is wrong, as it causes unfair stigmatization of people who have nothing to do with the outbreak and its spread.

Keep reading... Show less
Jim Banks