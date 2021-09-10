Igor Fruman, Former Associate Of Giuliani, Will Plead Guilty
September 10 | 2021
(Reuters) - Igor Fruman, a former associate of Rudolph Giuliani, told a New York court hearing on Friday he will plead guilty to one criminal count in a campaign finance case.
Fruman worked to collect damaging information about Joe Biden before he became president. Giuliani, a one-time lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has not been charged with criminal wrongdoing although he is under federal investigation in the Southern District of New York.
(Reporting by Jon Stempel in New York and writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)