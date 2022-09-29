The National Memo Logo

In White House Tantrums, Trump Repeatedly Vowed To Fire Jared And Ivanka

Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

On multiple occasions, former President Donald Trump reportedly threatened to remove his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, from their senior roles as White House advisors, a new book reveals.

Trump's threats were detailed in a new book, titled “Confidence Man.” Written by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, the book recounts multiple incidents where Trump mulled over firing the couple.

Per HuffPost: "Trump repeatedly gave instructions 'to essentially fire the pair' during meetings with Kelly and then-White House counsel Don McGahn, said Haberman."

Another incident highlighted Trump's thoughts about taking to Twitter to announce the couple's departure from the White House. Per Haberman, Trump was “'about to write on Twitter' that they’d left their unpaid jobs."

John Kelly, who was serving as White House chief of staff at the time, reportedly talked Trump out of posting the tweet telling him, per HuffPost that "he should explain to the family members what he was planning to post first."

Trump agreed to take Kelly's advice but, according to Haberman, he “never followed up with the conversation.” The couple is said to have been unaware of his disapproval.

Although Trump repeatedly gave orders to Kelly and McGahn, the two refused to adhere to the request amid fears that “he would not back them once his daughter and son-in-law pushed back.”

Although Ivanka Trump and Kushner did not take paychecks for their White House roles, they still made eight to nine figures in profits from outside ventures while working for the Trump administration.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

