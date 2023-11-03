The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Ivanka: Testifying In Fraud Trial Will Impose 'Undue Hardship' On Her Family

@MJBoddie
Ivanka trump

Ivanka Trump

In ex-President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, asked presiding Judge Arthur Engoron Thursday to allow a pause on her testimony, citing "undue hardship" as the reason for the appeal, CNN reports.

The Trump heiress was set to testify next week, but her attorney "argued in Thursday’s filing that forcing her to testify" then would cause issues "in part because it's in the middle of a school week."

The attorney wrote, "Ms. Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if a stay is denied and she is required to testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week, in a case she has already been dismissed from, before her appeal is heard."

Furthermore, the attorney also "argued that the New York civil court has no jurisdiction to compel her testimony because she has not lived or worked in New York since 2017 and she is no longer a co-defendant in the case."

In addition to the testimony delay, the appeal also asked the court "to stay the ruling requiring her testimony as well as a 'stay of the trial,'" as well as "for the higher court to pause the entire fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, two of his adult sons and his company until Ivanka Trump’s appeal can be heard."

The report notes the stay request was "denied."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
ivanka trump

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

GOP Hack Hannity Stages A Live Pep Rally For House Republicans

GOP Hack Hannity Stages A Live Pep Rally For House Republicans
Sean Hannity
Photo by MediaMatters

Fox News star and sometime GOP operative Sean Hannity hosted a unity pep rally for House Republicans on Wednesday night, interviewing new Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and members of his leadership team before a cheering crowd of caucus members live from Capitol Hill.

Keep reading...Show less
Sean Hannity

Speaker Johnson's Strange Manipulation Of His Shadowy 'Black Son'

Mike Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson

“Some of my best friends are Black” is a phrase that has become cliché, and deservedly so, since it is essentially a dodge. Folks uttering those words are looking for a free pass, credit for knowing what it means to be Black in America without doing the work.

Keep reading...Show less
mike johnson
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}