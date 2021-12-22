The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Ohio Senate Hopeful J.D. Vance Falls For ‘Covid Camp’ Hoax

Image Via Wikimedia Commons

When a replicated version of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) website surfaced on the internet suggesting that President Joe Biden had proposed a plan for COVID concentration camps, Senate candidate J.D. Vance fired back with critical remarks aimed at the president. However, there is just one problem with his criticism: the website was completely fake.

Now, the gullible Trump-supporting Senate hopeful is on the receiving end of the criticism. According to The Daily Beast, there were a number of elements on the site that indicated it was a parody but apparently, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author and Yale Law School graduate overlooked those details and immediately launched his attack. One of the most glaring details is the DHS Secretary listed on the parody. Instead of listing the correct person, the site features the name of an actor.

"The venture capitalist and would-be politician perhaps should have noticed that the site—which claimed to outline government intentions to restrict cross-state travel and set up Australia-like “quarantine centers”—listed the DHS Secretary not as present officeholder Alejandro Mayorkas but as Tim Woods, otherwise known as the DHS secretary in two seasons of the TV show 24," the news outlet wrote.

Fever Dreams co-host Will Sommer has also criticized Vance for his failure to pay attention to detail. He noted that Vance's latest actions are another example of how his “culture-war shoutouts, they’re not landing right.”

Per The Daily Beast, "every time Vance spits out something inane (like telling voters they can dine with him and his buddy Peter Thiel if they donate $10,000 to his campaign), his rival Josh Mandel 'brutally own[s]' him—by, for example, offering to meet voters for $10 in a Chick-fil-A parking lot."

The latest comes as Vance is on the campaign trail running for the Ohio Senate. Vance, who has been supportive of Trump and his "America First" policies is the latest to buy into more conspiracy theories and false information.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

jd vance

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

'Surprised' Trump says he's 'very appreciative' Biden credited him for vaccines

Mainstream Media Fail To Check Trump’s Lethal COVID-19 Misinformation
Mainstream Media Fail To Check Trump’s Lethal COVID-19 Misinformation

On Tuesday, Fox News reported that former President Donald Trump was "surprised" and gratified that President Joe Biden mentioned his role in helping to get COVID-19 vaccines developed.

"Biden on Tuesday afternoon announced increased testing capacity and expanded access to vaccines and support for hospitals across the country amid a surge in cases of the omicron variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week makes up more than 73% of new infections in the country," reported Brooke Singman.

Keep reading... Show less
donald trump vaccine

Even Donald Trump Himself Cannot Sell MAGA Extremists On COVID Vaccines

@alexvhenderson
Most Americans Rate Governors Far Better Than Trump In Pandemic
Most Americans Rate Governors Far Better Than Trump In Pandemic

During a recent event with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, former President Donald Trump was booed by some anti-vaxxers after revealing that he had received a COVID-19 vaccine booster. Trump insisted that the MAGA movement deserves the credit for COVID vaccines, but that messaging didn’t persuade the anti-vaxxers who booed him. Discussing this incident in an op-ed published on December 20, Washington Post opinion columnists Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent lament that anti-vaxxer sentiment is so ingrained in the MAGA movement at this point that even Trump himself cannot convince far-right anti-vaxxers to get vaccinated.

Not everyone in Trumpworld is pushing anti-vaxxer arguments. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is running for governor of Arkansas, describes COVID-19 vaccines as “the Trump vaccine.” And Trump has similar messaging, arguing that his supporters should hail COVID-19 vaccines as a MAGA achievement instead of rejecting them.

Keep reading... Show less
donald trump covid
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}