A Glimpse Into Trump's Scheme To Discredit January 6 Committee

Trump's scheme to discredit Jan 6 Committee

Best-selling author Don Winslow believes former President Donald Trump and his allies are focused on one tactic to undermine the integrity of the Jan. 6 investigation.

On Thursday, March 3, Winslow took to Twitter to raise awareness about the attempts to run down the clock on the investigation. In short, their tactic is to stall the investigative process.

Winslow shared footage of a political ad clip as he tweeted, "Every single deposition that the [January 6th Committee] does from today forward will be able to be dodged by the person till after the November mid-terms, including [Kim Guilfoyle] It's not an accident that they subpoenaed Kim Guilfoyle this late."

Per HuffPost, Trump and his allies are: "refusing to cooperate ― and in some cases, defying subpoenas ― knowing their court cases will take time and hoping to stall past the midterm elections. Republicans appear poised to retake control of the House and shut down the investigation, which would let all of Trump’s allies off the hook."

Winslow's criticism of Trump and his cronies is a continuation of his previous efforts to raise awareness about the former president's political antics. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Winslow created a series of anti-Trump monologues. Following the 2020 election, Winslow also advocated for Trump and his allies to be held accountable for the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

In addition to taking aim at Trump, Winslow has slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his controversial COVID-19 policies and Texas Republican lawmakers' fight to dismantle abortion laws. On the Democratic side, he has criticized Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for blocking progress with President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Still Exploiting Western Social Media

Russian President Putin And Kremlin Mouthpiece Margarita Simonyan

Despite supposed Big Tech moderation efforts and recent government sanctions by the European Union against Russian state-funded broadcasters RT and Sputnik, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan still has unrestricted access to spread Russian disinformation to hundreds of thousands of followers during wartime.

In response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, major social media platforms, including Meta, Google, Twitter, and TikTok, have implemented measures in order to minimize abusive and misleading content on their platforms, including banning RT and Sputnik in the EU per EU sanctions prohibiting these networks’ broadcasts on TV or online. Yet, there are gaps, such as Simonyan – who has accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers across platforms and is verified on most mainstream platforms – retaining unbridled access to her accounts and using them to spread disinformation.

What Roger Stone Really Did During The Insurrection

Roger Stone During The Insurrection

Self-proclaimed political "dirty trickster" Roger Stone always portrays himself as the savviest, shrewdest, smartest operator in whatever room he's in. That's why it's curious that Stone, who years ago thought it was a good idea to have disgraced former president Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back, would agree to allow a Danish documentary film crew follow and record him for two years leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021

A report in today's Washington Post details what that video crew saw and heard. It's not helpful to Stone's pronouncements that he had nothing to do with former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the legitimate election results.

