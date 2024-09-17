The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Vance Defends Racist Remark About Indian-Americans (Like His Wife)

2024 GOP vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance (R-OH) just doubled down on comments made by Donald Trump ally and far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer last week.

The extremist activist, who could be hired for a position in Trump's administration if he wins the White House, wrote via X last week via X that if Kamala Harris is elected, the White House "will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center."

Despite condemnation from several conservative lawmakers — like US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) — Vance reiterated Loomer's comments Monday.

Journalist John Harwood reported via X: "NBC asked JD Vance about Laura Loomer's racist statement that the WH would 'smell like curry' if Harris wins. Calling it unimportant, Vance replied: 'whether you're eating curry at your dinner table or fried chicken, things have gotten more expensive thanks to her policies.'"

Former FBI agent Asha Rangapappa said: "Curry or…fried chicken? Good lord he’s like the KKK whisperer"

Political analyst Bakari Sellers wrote: "The Dog whistles are bullhorns. Just say n—ger, or 'inmin—ger' like others"

Britni Danielle replied: "JD Vance is a coward. He won't even stand up for his wife and kids"

University of Texas law professor Lee Kovarsky added: "he thinks his voters are the stupidest people alive"

