<p>Biden told a reporter, "I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly…. I think it will not help the president's legacy."</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d8a61a8af6c38eb2d0577fe31774ce95" id="6a819"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1326252860493897728"><div style="margin:1em 0">President-elect Biden on Trump’s refusal to concede: I just think it’s an embarrassment quite frankly https://t.co/BeA84HO4KS</div> — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn Torabi)<a href="https://twitter.com/Acyn/statuses/1326252860493897728">1605038297.0</a></blockquote></div><p>The president-elect added, "I know, from my discussions with foreign leaders thus far, that they are hopeful that the United States' democratic institutions are viewed once again as being strong and enduring. But I think at the end of the day, it's all going to come to fruition on January 20. And between now and then, I hope that…. the American people do understand that there has been a transition. Even among Republicans who are people who voted for the president, I understand the sense of loss. I get that. But I think the majority of the people who voted for the president — a lot voted for him, a significantly smaller number, but a lot voted for him — I think they understand that we have to come together. I think they're ready to unite."</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
