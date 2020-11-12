Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Joe Biden
‘Embarrassment’: Biden Smacks Trump's Refusal To Concede Election [VIDEO]

President-elect Joe Biden

Photo by LBJLibraryNow

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Three days after the Associated Press, CNN, and other major media outlets reported that Joe Biden had an insurmountable lead in the Pennsylvania vote count and been elected president of the United States, President Donald Trump still refused to concede. He insisted that he was the real winner, and he claimed, without merit, that the election had been stolen from him through rampant voter fraud — even as his lawsuits based on these claims were repeatedly thrown out by courts.

On Tuesday at a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, President-elect Biden was asked about Trump's refusal to concede, and he spoke his mind.

election 2020 results