The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Joe Scarborough Nails 'Lying' Republicans On Trump/Biden Comparisons

Joe Scarborough Nails 'Lying' Republicans On Trump/Biden Comparisons

Although many Republicans are afraid to say anything that is even remotely critical of former President Donald Trump, a few have tried to disparage President Joe Biden by making Trump/Biden comparisons. And Never Trump conservative Joe Scarborough, on the Monday, January 31 broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” slammed such comparisons as a “dangerous false equivalency.”

Scarborough told a panel that included historian Jon Meacham, the Rev. Al Sharpton, MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire and fellow “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski, “(Sen.) Mitt Romney and (Sen.) Ben Sasse, who are supposed to be the reasonable, rational people — just last week, they engaged in this false equivalency, this dangerous false equivalency, that suggested that Joe Biden was no better than Donald Trump. Now, they know that when they say that, they’re being liars…. They know they’re lying.”

The former GOP congressman went on to say, “They play for their base, and they know they’re lying…. They can’t act like these are normal times. They cannot lie and say that Joe Biden, for all of his flaws and failings, is just like Donald Trump in not respecting fair and free elections. They know it is a false equivalency. They know it’s a lie.”

Meacham agreed with Scarborough, interjecting, “It’s a flaw in the conversation for all kinds of reasons. It’s just not commensurate…. The idea that somehow or another, this is secretly 1986, and it’s Bob Dole versus George Mitchell on ‘The Capitol Gang’ — this is not that.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet


Joe Scarborough

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

James Carville Vows To Raise Funds For Sinema Primary Challenger

James Carville Vows To Raise Funds For Sinema Primary Challenger

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville, sounding a lot like “Real Time” host Bill Maher, has been cautioning Democrats against being too “woke” or moving too far to the left in the 2022 midterms. But the 77-year-old Carville, in a surprising move, is now saying that he will fundraise for a Democratic primary challenger to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona in 2024 — specifically, Rep. Ruben Gallego.

In the U.S. Senate, two centrist Democrats who have been frequent obstacles to President Joe Biden’s economic agenda have been Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Carville, during his an interview with Vox published on January 27, was more critical of Sinema than of Manchin.

Keep reading... Show less
james carville

Why The Press Is Still Getting Covid-19 Reporting Wrong

@EricBoehlert

Last Wednesday’s Wall Street Journal brought troubling news about Covid-19 deaths as the paper detailed how they “have reached the highest level since early last year,” emphasizing that the virus “spread wildly through the country and caused record-shattering count cases.”

The Journal article painted a dismaying picture of pandemic America, depicting the Omicron variant that was ravaging a defenseless nation as traveling at a “breakneck speed.” It wasn’t until near the end of the article though, that the newspaper noted, “data have shown that infection rates remain higher among the unvaccinated and that those without shots are significantly more likely to be hospitalized.”

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}