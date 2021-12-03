The National Memo Logo

After Slandering All Democrats As 'Communists,' Greene Cries She's 'Most Attacked'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

If it seems like it was just yesterday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene labeled the President of the United States and in fact every Democrat in the country “communists,” it was, which is why it might seem strangely hypocritical that the Republican from Georgia is labeling herself the “most attacked” freshman member of Congress in all of U.S. history.

