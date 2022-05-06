The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#Endorse This: John Oliver Rips DeSantis Over Disney -- And Explains Why

John Oliver Weighs In On Desantis Disney Ban

Image via YouTube

John Oliver has slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his knee-jerk repeal of Walt Disney Company's special district and tax breaks over the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“Yeah, it’s true: In the part of central Florida where Disney World is, the company technically functions as a self-contained government, providing essential services — except, crucially, a morgue,” Oliver joked, before noting that the new law repealing its district may violate the contract clause in the Florida constitution. The new Florida law also requires that the surrounding county assume the district’s debt, which is estimated to be upwards of $1 billion for Orange and Osceola counties where Disney World is located.

Previously, DeSantis accused Disney of going “woke” after denouncing “Don’t Say Gay.”

Watch The Entire Segment Below:

From Your Site Articles
ron desantis

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Will Abortion Struggle Mobilize Young Voters For Democrats?

@alecpronk

Protests across the country, throngs of activists at state capitals, and a Supreme Court cordoned off by high fencing have created a new political landscape that Democrats must carefully traverse. The historic leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s initial draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade has returned abortion rights to the front of the political landscape.

Despite narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, President Joe Biden acknowledged that his party did not have enough votes to codify Roe v. Wade in law. On the campaign trail in 2019, Biden promised to turn Roe into law, and women's rights activists and Democratic voters have been calling on him to fulfill his promise.

Keep reading... Show less
abortion rights

Exclusive: Biden Will​​ Provide $100 Million In New Weapons For Ukraine

Ukraine troops operate howitzer

By Idrees Ali, Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden is expected to sign a new weapons package worth at least $100 million for Ukraine as soon as later on Friday or this weekend, four U.S. officials told Reuters.

Keep reading... Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}