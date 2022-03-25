The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

New Poll Shows Americans Overwhelmingly Support Judge Jackson

File:Ketanji Brown Jackson (robe photo).jpg - Wikimedia Commons
commons.wikimedia.org

Despite unwarranted attacks from odious Republican Senators Cruz and Hawley to malign SCOTUS nominee Judge Jackson, a majority of Americans are behind her.

According to a new Gallup poll, 58% of respondents said the Senate should vote in favor of her historical nomination to the nation's highest court.

The poll, which was taken in the weeks ahead of Jackson's confirmation hearings, shows that 30% of those polled said the Senate should not vote in favor of confirming her; an additional 12% had no opinion.


"Jackson's support is thus 10 percentage points above the historical norm, while the percentage without an opinion is 11 points lower," the Gallup article said.

But Jacksons' favorability certainly didn't stop Republicans from stooping to new lows in their pathetic partisan attacks on Judge Jackson. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), lacking any semblance of a spine and brain, brazenly pandered to the lowest common dominator that makes up today's Republican Party by focusing on such paltry nonsense as a child's book about race. Nevertheless, Judge Jackson remain impeccably cool and did not once dignify any of the Republican's infantile attacks.

Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok

From Your Site Articles
judge jackson

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

We Should Welcome Refugees From Ukraine

Resist
Photo by Artur Voznenko on Unsplash

Of all the weapons and tactics available in geopolitical conflicts, my favorite is taking in refugees. It spills no blood, wrecks no cities, causes no misery and invites no escalation. It exacts a toll on the enemy while making us better off. It allows no doubt as to who are the good guys and who are the bad.

Joe Biden had the foresight and courage to embrace this option, announcing Thursday that the United States will not only provide $1 billion to European countries that have been flooded with refugees but also accept 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Keep reading... Show less
ukraine

QAnon Founder Will Appear On Arizona GOP Primary Ballot

QAnon Loon To Appear On Arizona GOP Ballot

www.alternet.org

QAnon leader Ron Watkins gathered enough signatures to make it onto Arizona's Republican congressional primary ballot, the Phoenix New Times reported on Tuesday. Watkins shared the news to his nearly 400,000 followers on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app. He first announced his intention to run last October.

"Our fight is just beginning," he wrote.

Keep reading... Show less
qanon
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}