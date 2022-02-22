The National Memo Logo

Jury Finds Arbery's Killers Guilty On All Counts In Federal Hate Crimes Trial

Gregory and Travis McMichael

Following less than a day of deliberations, a Georgia jury has delivered a unanimous verdict of guilty on all counts against defendants Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan in their federal hate crimes trial for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

The jury found that racism motivated the pursuit and shooting of Arbery by the defendants as he fled from them through a coastal suburb in February 2020.

Charged with violating Arbery's civil rights, kidnapping, and for the McMichaels, an additional charge of use of a firearm to commit a crime, all three men face a possible life sentence. All three were already convicted of murdering Arbery in a state trial last year and sentenced to life in prison.

The defendants, who originally sought a plea agreement with the Justice Department, will have 14 days to appeal.

Over four days of testimony during last week's trial, witnesses recalled racist remarks by Gregory and Travis McMichael, and prosecutors cited copious examples of racist texts and other messages from the defendants in digital evidence.

New Virginia Poll Shows Youngkin Attack On Schools Is Backfiring

@LauraClawson

New Poll Spells Bad News For Youngkin

Republicans are on the offensive over education, seeking to use a schools-focused culture war to take Democrats down in the 2022 midterms, and Democrats are predictably fumbling the response. But while some polls suggest that Republicans succeeding at dragging Democrats down on the issue, they’re also making themselves downright toxic.

Take Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, supposedly swept into office by parents angry about mask mandates and teaching about race in schools. A new poll from Christopher Newport University finds Youngkin’s approval rating underwater, with 41% of Virginia voters approving and 43% disapproving just over a month after his inauguration. “We have some history being made today. Glenn Youngkin is the first Virginia Governor to ever poll with a majority disapproval rating anytime in his first year in office,” Democratic state Sen. Louise Lucas gleefully noted. “He did it in just over a month!”

Is Putin Risking Another Afghan Catastrophe For Russia In Ukraine?

@DevilsTower

Putin Is Risking Major Russian Casualities With Ukraine Gamble

GOP’s Smear Campaign Against The FBI Is Exactly What Putin Wants

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially sent Russian forces into two eastern regions of Ukraine. The move came after Russia staged a series of events meant to provide a pretext for first recognizing, then occupying, two regions within Ukraine. As of Tuesday morning, Russia has sent forces into what it is calling the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics while additional Russian forces continue to surround and threaten larger invasions of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the United States is expected to issue harsh sanctions against Russia, with a “significant announcement” coming in the next few hours. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that the European Union is also preparing sanctions intended to strike directly at Russian politicians, as well as financial institutions. And in what may be the most significant move, CNN reports that Germany is halting certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline—a measure that could cost Russia hundreds of billions. The Ukrainian government is welcoming this news as a sign of the unified support against Russia.

