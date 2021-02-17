The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Kamala Harris Says Teachers Should Get Vaccine Priority

Health care worker takes selfie with Vice President Kamala Harris

ERIC BARADAT/AFP/AFP/TNS

Speaking in her first sit-down network television interview since taking office, Vice President Kamala Harris stressed the importance of getting educators vaccinated since their work is so important and they work in an environment where protective measures are tough to implement. “Teachers should be a priority," said Harris on Wednesday. “They should be able to teach in a safe place .... So teachers should be a priority along with other frontline workers." Harris told Today show host, Savannah Guthrie that only about half the states are giving vaccine priority to teachers and called on state...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
vaccinating teachers

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

In Light Of COVID-19 Pandemic, U.S. Opioid Crisis Worsens

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the way in which most Americans go about their daily lives. We're working and learning from home, dealing with social isolation, and turning to technology for just about everything. Despite the fact that digital ordering and delivery had already grown 300 percent faster than dine-in traffic since 2014, our current health crisis has perpetuated a number of trends that were already on the rise.

Sadly, that doesn't merely apply to online restaurant orders and other deliveries. It's now clear that the opioid epidemic, which was already a major problem, has only gotten worse thanks to issues related to the novel coronavirus.

Keep reading... Show less
opioid crisis

Close
Copy link