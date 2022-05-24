The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Endorse This! Kimmel Tweaks Kellyanne's Very Awkward New Book

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Kellyanne Conway's New Book

Image via YouTube

Returning to his late-night show after another COVID hiatus, Jimmy Kimmel mocked the release of Kellyanne Conway's new book. Pointing out that she writes almost as well as she tells the truth, Kimmel played a clip of Conway reading from Here’s The Deal: A Memoir --- and concluding with an “amen” for her own words.

“Yeah, ‘amen,‘” he chortled. “I don’t think you’re allowed to end your own book with ‘amen.’”

But just when you thought that might be the most awkward part of wacky Conway's book, Kimmel dug a little bit further. A Trump spokesperson issued a statement calling a key anecdote in the book “totally false.” Wait, did Conway just encounter "alternative facts"?

“In other words, Kellyanne got Kellyanne’ed today!” Kimmel said. “Isn’t that something?”

Watch the entire segment below:

From Your Site Articles
Kellyanne Conway

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

CPAC Meeting In Hungary Promotes Assault On Liberal Democracy

@ShelbyJamerson

Tucker Carlson

Youtube Screenshot

During a speech at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Hungary, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson his “friend” and told his audience that Carlson’s show should be “broadcasted day and night.”

Orban is a self-identified supporter of what he calls “illiberal” democracy and has rapidly consolidated power for his far-right party, Fidesz.

Keep reading... Show less
CPAC
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}