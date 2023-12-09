Trump Lawyer Chesebro Aiding Prosecutors In Two 'Fake Elector' Probes
Attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who has already pleaded guilty to election interference in Georgia, is now aiding prosecutors who are pursuing charges against "fake electors" in two new states in an attempt to avoid additional criminal charges.
According to CNN, Chesebro — who was one of the architects of the "fake elector" scheme that attempted to overturn the 2020 election in multiple swing states — is now assisting state attorneys general in both Michigan and Wisconsin's fake elector investigations. Confirmation from CNN's sources about Chesebro's cooperation comes even before Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) has publicly announced the investigation. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D), for her part, has confirmed that an investigation is underway and still ongoing.
The news about Chesebro's cooperation in Michigan and Wisconsin comes after his cooperation with other state attorneys general in Arizona and Nevada. While details of his cooperation have not yet been released, it could resemble his plea deal in Georgia, where Chesebro has agreed to provide Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with testimony in her prosecutions of former President Donald Trump, attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark, among others.
Scott Grubmann, an attorney representing Chesebro, said his client personally "never believed" that Donald Trump won the 2020 election despite his role in concocting the fake elector plot.
"If you ask Mr. Chesebro today who won the 2020 presidential election, he would say Joe Biden," Grubmann said.
The "fake elector" scheme involved Republican activists in various swing states presenting themselves as members of the electoral college in states President Joe Biden won in 2020, in an attempt to instead deliver their respective states' electoral college votes to Trump. Chesebro admitted the fake elector gambit was legally dubious and would likely not pass muster in the Supreme Court.
Chesebro initially rejected a plea offer in Georgia, though he pivoted in late October after fellow Trump attorney Sidney Powell inked her own plea deal.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.