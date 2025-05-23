'Suck It': How Kristi Noem Is Keeping It Classy
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem shared a notice of the voluntary dismissal of a lawsuit against DHS on the social platform X on Thursday, captioning the post, "Suck it."
The lawsuit Espinoza Escalona v. Noem was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, where a number of immigrants alleged wrongful deportation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under Noem’s leadership, claiming violations of due process.
Supported by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other human rights groups, the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed in March after defendants removed the plaintiffs from deportation proceedings.
Social media users reacted with surprise to the strong language in Noem's post.
Democratic influencer Harry Sisson quoted her post and wrote: "This is DHS Secretary Kristi Noem saying 'suck it' in celebration over deporting people to El Salvador without due process. She’s celebrating constitutional rights being ignored. How evil and depraved."
The Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis wrote: "Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is keeping it classy."
"Not AI. This is a real tweet from the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. This is our life now," wrote the account "Republicans against Trump."
"US government officials tweeting 'Suck it' is exactly why nobody takes Kristi, or this administration as a whole, seriously. I can’t believe how far our country has fallen. We used to have decorum, class, and integrity. Now we have this," one X user tweeted.
"I support the Trump Administration and think y’all are doing a good job. But this post? Really? It’s embarrassing," wrote another in response to Noem's post.
On Wednesday, a federal judge told President Donald Trump's administration that its reported attempt to deport migrants to South Sudan clearly violated his court injunction.
U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy's order set the stage for yet another legal clash for the Trump administration, which has been frequently accused of defying the courts.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
