Newsom Rips Trump And Elder Over 'Election Fraud' Whining

Gavin Newsom speaks at Carpenters Local 701 in Fresno on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Photo by ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday blasted former President Donald Trump and recall candidate Larry Elder for sowing mistrust in California’s upcoming election before any results have been announced. After casting his recall ballot at the California Museum in downtown Sacramento, Newsom said the former president’s rhetoric, as well as Elder’s plans to challenge the election results, are damaging to democracy. “There is a thread within the Republican Party that, if they don’t get what they want, they are willing to assault the core tenets of an election in ways that have far-reach...

Gavin Newsom

GOP Strategists Dread Looming Newsom Victory In Recall

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The last time a Democratic governor faced a recall election in California, the Republican candidate prevailed. In October 2003, Californians voted to replace Democratic Gov. Gray Davis with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger. But 18 years later, Gov. Gavin Newsom's main GOP challenger is someone much more controversial and divisive than the moderate Schwarzenegger: far-right radio host Larry Elder — and California Republicans, according to the conservative Washington Examiner, now fear that they may have blown a chance to unseat Newsom.

Newsom recall

FBI Warrant Reveals Jan. 6 ‘Seditious Conspiracy’ Probe Of Oath Keepers

Photo by Anthony Crider (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Daily KosCon

The right-wing gaslighting emanating from Tucker Carlson's realm and Congressional Republicans about the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has suggested that because federal prosecutors haven't yet charged any of the 600-plus people arrested with terrorism or insurrection, those terms don't describe the attack on Congress. But that claim now sounds hollow, after a search warrant this week revealed the FBI is currently pursuing a "seditious conspiracy" investigation against the insurrection's key players.

oath keepers
