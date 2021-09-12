The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Christian Nationalists Predict Victory For Far-Right Recall Candidate

Larry Elder

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Christian nationalists in California are making an aggressive push to have embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) recalled. The candidate they are advocating for heavily aligns with their own political agenda.

According to a new report published by Right Wing Watch, far-right Christian leaders and Republicans are advocating for conservative radio host Larry Elder.

Holding a sharp position on key conservative issues like abortion, voting rights, and COVID mitigation, Elder has received an influx of support from conservatives religious leaders.

One of his strongest supporters is Ché Ahn, a Pasadena, Calif.-based religious leader working to get as many evangelicals as possible to vote on the recall.

In fact, Ahn has a long history of advocating for Republican candidates and controversial policies the party has long worked to enact.

On January 5, just one day before the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Ahn appeared at the "Stop the Steal" rally that was organized to stir up the pro-Trump base. At the time, Ahn reportedly circulated misinformation about the presidential election by telling Trump-supporting rallygoers "that the election was stolen but that Trump would remain in office."

"We're gonna rule and reign through President Trump and under the lordship of Jesus Christ," he declared.

Over the last several weeks, a number of similar events have been held to boost Elder's campaign but the publication highlights one event in particular as it sheds light on how Christian nationalists are using religion to justify their political goals.

Per the publication:

A Sept. 2 California Pastors Town Hall sponsored by the Salt & Light Council focused in part on the recall election. Bishop Art Hodges urged pastors to bring their ballots to church and to portray voting as a sacred duty. 'It is our duty as Christians in America,' he said, to ensure God's continued blessing on the U.S. by 'choosing leaders who will honor biblical values and morality.' Hodges presented talking points favoring the recall, which began with Newsom performing marriage ceremonies for same-sex couples and running through a litany of complaints, including 'Cash payments to illegals.'

California's special election will be held on Tuesday Sept. 14.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Newsom recall

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Will Former Flack Grisham ‘Set Fire’ To Trumpworld In Tell-All Memoir?

Stephanie Grisham

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

x

Keep reading... Show less
stephanie grisham

New Texas Law Shields Online Hate Speech, Terror Threats, And Holocaust Denial

@DevilsTower

New Texas Law Promotes Online Hate Speech, Terror Threats, And Holocaust Denial

Photo from Greg Abbott's official Facebook

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

It's been a busy couple of weeks for the one-star state. In addition to gaining the cooperation of the Trump-flavored Supreme Court to strip away women's rights, Gov. Greg Abbott has been right on top of the threat to the coronavirus, promising to protect COVID-19 from any effort to slow its spread. It's that kind of dedication that has allowed Texas to both seize the top spot from Florida in new cases and hospitalizations, and support the local mortuary industry with more than 400 deaths per day.

Keep reading... Show less
texas social media law
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}