Lauren Boebert Declares War On Disney — And Loses Instantly

@CynicalBrandon

Lauren Boebert Gets Owned Over Disney Taunt

Lauren Boebert, the QAnon-backing gun-loving Republican United States Congresswoman from Colorado, has chimed into Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis's spat with Disney over his state's discriminatory "Don't Say Gay" legislation.

DeSantis and the entertainment giant have been at each other's throats since the corporation publicly condemned the "Parental Rights in Education" bill that DeSantis signed into law last week.

"Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” Disney said in a statement on March 28th. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

On Monday, Boebert made a prediction.

"Next year, the woke Disney lobbyists will ask Congress to extend Micky Mouse’s trademark," she tweeted. "I think not."

The Twitter community noticed some problems with Boebert's post.

It was all downhill from there.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

lauren boebert

Three Questions On Immigration That Democrats Should Ask

@FromaHarrop
Immigration

President Joe Biden seems intent on easing entry into the United States at the politically worst possible time. It's not impossible that he has a plan to keep order after he ends Title 42, which has made it harder for asylum seekers to enter the country.

Even if he manages to skillfully handle what will undoubtedly be a new surge at the border, it will lead to more ugly incidents for the news channels. In any case, the move will be interpreted as relaxing border controls, which almost everyone, including most Democrats, fears.

Keep reading... Show less
immigration

Super-Rich GOP Senate Candidate Says Keep Minimum Wage At $7.25

@jeisrael
File:David McCormick 1.jpg - Wikimedia Commons
commons.wikimedia.org

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick said Saturday that he opposes increasing the federal minimum wage and wants to keep it at its current level of $7.25 an hour, set in 2009, when it was raised from $6.55.

With tens of millions of dollars earned running a hedge fund business, McCormick does not need a higher minimum wage to pay for his basic needs. But for the more than 10% of Pennsylvanians who live below the poverty line, a higher minimum wage would make a huge difference.

Keep reading... Show less
Minimum wage
