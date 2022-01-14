The National Memo Logo

Lauren Boebert Has Been Working With The Oathkeepers For Years

Rep. Lauren Boebert-Caricature. Image via @Flickr|DonkeyHotey

With charges of sedition raining down on the far-right extremist Oath keepers group, there appears to be even greater scrutiny in terms of looking for any connections between the violent white nationalist group and elected officials. Not surprisingly, far-right loon Rep Lauren Boebert's (R-CO) name came up.

It seems Boebert was promoting the Oath Keepers and urging fellow far-right nut jobs to attend their rallies years before she ran for Congress. Patriot Takes discovered the following post from Boebert’s Shooter’s Grill Twitter account, promoting the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, another extremist group.


The rabidly far-right Congresswoman's support of the Oath Keepers is of great concern, especially since the group is now accused of a seditious conspiracy connected to a mob effort to help lead a coup of the 2020 election in Trump's favor. Much like her crazy sister from another mother in Rep. Greene, Lauren Boebert has proven time and time again that unhinged zealots like her have no place in American society nonetheless Congress.

lauren boebert

