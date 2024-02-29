Boebert Son Arrested, Booked On 22 Criminal Charges
Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who is seeking the GOP nomination to run for the U.S. House seat presently held by the retiring Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), has faced a long list of controversies. Now,Newsweek is reporting that Boebert's 18-yeare-old son, Tyler, was arrested on February 27 and is "facing 22 charges," according to the Rifle, Colorado Police Department.
Newsweek's James Bickerton reports that Tyler Boebert was booked into the Garfield County Jail. On Facebook, the Rifle Police Department posted that he was arrested "after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle" and added that the charges include "four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents - Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses."
According to Bickerton, a custody document at the Garfield County Jail shows "four counts of criminal possession of a financial device, three counts of first-degree criminal trespass auto with intent to commit crime, four counts of criminal possession of ID documents, four counts of ID theft with intent to use, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, three counts of theft of less than $300 and one count of conspiracy to commit (felony)."
Rep. Boebert, first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, is seeking a third term. The MAGA congresswoman has been serving in Colorado's Third Congressional District, but she decided that her chances of being reelected were better in the Fourth and switched to Buck's district.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- Far-Right Republicans Back Boebert Bill To Repeal Gun Safety Laws ›
- Behind The Sham Of Boebert’s ‘Small-Town Business Owner’ Image ›
- House Republicans Elect Lauren Boebert To Leadership Position ›
- Lauren Boebert's Gun-Nut Grill Is Getting Evicted ›
- When Divorce Papers Arrived, Boebert's Enraged Husband Let Dogs Loose ›