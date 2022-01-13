The National Memo Logo

Internet Mocks 'Pathetic' Lindsey Graham For Groveling To Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Image via @Flickr|DonkeyHotey

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), second only to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy when it comes to being Trump's footstool, all but handed over his organs to the defeated former president when asked about the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Lacking any functional backbone, Graham heaped praise on the man he once warned would destroy the party if elected in 2016 and vigorously denounced following his failed January 6 coup.

" If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship with President Donald Trump,” Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “He’s the most consequential Republican since Ronald Reagan. It’s his nomination if he wants it, and I think he’ll get reelected in 2024.”

The internet took notice and savagely laid into Graham

lindsey graham

