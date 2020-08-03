Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

‘Loudmouth’ Rep. Jordan Tried To Bully Fauci — With Predictable Results

Rep. Jim Jordan

Photo by Gage Skidmore

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) played to the cameras as he bullied, belittled, and attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci during a House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee hearing last Friday on the coronavirus crisis.

Jordan tried to politicize the immunologist and public health official's testimony – and tried get Fauci, who has served for decades as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to say that the federal government should shut down the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests under the guise of combatting the pandemic.

"Do protests increase the spread of the virus?" Jordan pointedly asked.

"Crowding particularly when you're not wearing a mask contributes to the spread of the virus," Fauci replied.

"Should we limit the protesting?" Jordan pressed

Stunned, Fauci responded.

Fauci repeated the question, offering to "make a general statement," but Jordan immediately interrupted him after the doctor had spoken just 15 words.

"Half a million protestors on June 6 alone," Jordan declared.

"I'm not sure – how do you mean? Should we limit the protesting?"

Jordan, insisting a public health official weigh in on a specific event and a specific legal issue, shot back with a terse and angry answer: "Should government limit the protesting?"

This is a question not for Fauci but for legal experts. Jordan could have asked the question another way, say, "Should the government limit outside events of more than 500 people?" But he didn't want an answer, he wanted the television footage.

The attack went on for at least two minutes. Ultimately Chairman James Clyburn was forced to intervene.

Many on social media were furious – and only too happy to remind Americans that allegations by numerous of his former college wrestlers have never been resolved.







Some just shared their feelings about the extremely polarizing Congressman:









From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
jim jordan
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Enfeebled And Losing, Trump Tries To Discredit Election In Advance

@kerryeleveld
Photo by Michael Vadon / CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

An enfeebled Donald Trump made a desperate bid this week to snatch victory from the jaws of electoral defeat. Baselessly impugning mail-in voting as a drag on election integrity, Trump offered, "Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

Not only does Trump lack the constitutional authority to do anything of the sort, no one was going for it. Not the pro-Trump co-founder of the ultra conservative Federalist Society, Steven Calabresi, who called it grounds for "immediate impeachment." Not the Wall Street Journal editorial board, which suggested that perhaps Trump should scrap his reelection bid and "let someone run who isn't looking for an excuse to blame for defeat." And even some vulnerable Senate Republicans up for reelection this cycle managed to part ways with Trump on something for basically the first time ever.

Keep reading... Show less
mail-in voting