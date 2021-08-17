Malala Yousafzai urges world leaders to take urgent action on Afghanistan

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said she was deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, particularly the safety of women and girls, and called on Monday for world leaders to take urgent action. Yousafzai said Biden "has a lot to do" and must "take a bold step" to protect the Afghan people, adding she had been trying to reach out to several global leaders. "This is actually an urgent humanitarian crisis right now that we need to provide our help and support," Yousafzai told BBC Newsnight. Yousafzai, 23, survived being shot in the head by a Pakistani Taliban gunman in 2012, a...
UK Defense Minister Blames Trump ‘Peace Plan’ For Abrupt Taliban Takeover
August 17 | 2021
Many far-right MAGA Republicans are blaming President Joe Biden for the disaster in Afghanistan, where Taliban extremists have seized control following the withdrawal of U.S. troops — and are conveniently overlooking the fact that Biden was mostly following former President Donald Trump's plan for withdrawal. But one non-U.S. politician who isn't overlooking that fact is U.K. Defense Minister Ben Wallace, who was vehemently critical of Trump's "peace plan" for Afghanistan during an August 16 interview with BBC Breakfast.
Wallace, a member of the Conservative Party who serves under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, argued, "The die was cast when the deal was done by Donald Trump, if you want my observation. President Biden inherited a momentum, a momentum that had been given to the Taliban because they felt they had now won. He'd also inherited a momentum of troop withdrawal from the international community, the U.S."
In 2020, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Taliban extremists to discuss Trump's "peace plan." Trump believed that U.S. troops had been in Afghanistan "way too long," and on April 19 — almost three months into Biden's presidency — Trump said that U.S. troops needed to "get out" sooner rather than what Biden had in mind. Biden wanted to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, which will be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, and Taliban fighters have overthrown the government that the U.S. was supporting.
Wallace told the BBC, "The seeds of what we're seeing today were before President Biden took office. The seeds were a peace deal that was (effectively) rushed, that wasn't done in collaboration properly with the international community — and then, a dividend taken out incredibly quickly."
During an interview with Sky News, Wallace was equally critical of Trump's "peace plan."
Wallace told Sky News, "At the time of the Trump deal with, obviously, the Taliban, I felt that that was a mistake to have done it that way. That, we'll all, as an international community, probably pay the consequences of that…. I think that deal that was done in Doha was a rotten deal. It told a Taliban that wasn't winning that they were winning, and it undermined the government of Afghanistan."
Trump Scrubs Boasting About Afghan Agreement From Website
August 17 | 2021
Donald Trump, the former president, published several statements about Afghanistan on his personal website, including one bragging about his efforts to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. As recently as April Trump wrote that pulling all U.S. troops "out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw [from Afghanistan] on May 1, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible."
That post, as well as others that mention Afghanistan, have been scrubbed from Trump's website in the past few days.
Here is what Trump said in April about a full U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan:
Now, it appears every post mentioning Afghanistan on Trump's "news" site looks like this:
