Malala Yousafzai urges world leaders to take urgent action on Afghanistan

Malala Yousafzai

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said she was deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, particularly the safety of women and girls, and called on Monday for world leaders to take urgent action. Yousafzai said Biden "has a lot to do" and must "take a bold step" to protect the Afghan people, adding she had been trying to reach out to several global leaders. "This is actually an urgent humanitarian crisis right now that we need to provide our help and support," Yousafzai told BBC Newsnight. Yousafzai, 23, survived being shot in the head by a Pakistani Taliban gunman in 2012, a...

UK Defense Minister Blames Trump ‘Peace Plan’ For Abrupt Taliban Takeover

Ben Wallace

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Many far-right MAGA Republicans are blaming President Joe Biden for the disaster in Afghanistan, where Taliban extremists have seized control following the withdrawal of U.S. troops — and are conveniently overlooking the fact that Biden was mostly following former President Donald Trump's plan for withdrawal. But one non-U.S. politician who isn't overlooking that fact is U.K. Defense Minister Ben Wallace, who was vehemently critical of Trump's "peace plan" for Afghanistan during an August 16 interview with BBC Breakfast.

Trump Scrubs Boasting About Afghan Agreement From Website

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Donald Trump, the former president, published several statements about Afghanistan on his personal website, including one bragging about his efforts to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. As recently as April Trump wrote that pulling all U.S. troops "out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw [from Afghanistan] on May 1, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible."

That post, as well as others that mention Afghanistan, have been scrubbed from Trump's website in the past few days.

