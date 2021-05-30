The National Memo Logo

How Do We Finally Crush The Virus? A $50 Million Lottery!

@DevilsTower

How Do We Finally Crush The Virus? A $50 Million National Lottery

Photo from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's official Twitter (@GovMikeDeWine)

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

In the United States, COVID-19 is rapidly becoming an endemic disease of Republicans. Over the last seven days, the nation has averaged 45.6 cases per 100,000 people, or just under 22,000 new cases per day. That means the average has now dipped below the measure on June 14, 2020, before the second wave swept across the South. In a few days, it's likely that the number will be down to a level matching that within weeks of the first large outbreak in this country (and a point where numbers were still largely constrained by lack of testing). That represents a tremendous drop from a national number that topped 750 cases/million, or roughly a quarter million a day, in January.

vaccine lottery

